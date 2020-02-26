Talentegy Adds Another Industry Veteran to its Executive Team

Bringing Years of Proven Product Management Experience to the Company to Expand its Product Roadmap and Client Adoption

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA AND WILMINGTON, NC , Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talentegy , the award-winning talent analytics and engagement platform designed to help HR teams optimize candidate and employee experience, today announced that Carmen Doherty has joined the leadership team as the Executive Vice President of Product. Carmen embodies the spirit of Talentegy’s vision and brings added product expertise and leadership to the growing HR technology company.

Carmen has over 15 years of product experience and has managed large-scale development projects in HR technology, programmatic advertising, recruitment marketing, and job distribution and optimization. She’s been a trusted subject matter expert and advisor to her clients and now brings her skills to Talentegy to drive its product roadmap forward. Prior to joining Talentegy, Carmen held executive roles at both Bernard Hodes Group and Symphony Talent. There she was instrumental in the development of their Experience cloud product which included a leading programmatic and job distribution platform. Her team was responsible for supporting thousands of media partners and servicing hundreds of clients using their solutions.

“Carmen’s deep product and technical acumen in HR technology along with her commitment to client success will be key assets,” said Dwaine Maltais, CEO of Talentegy. “She not only shares our philosophy of wholeheartedly servicing our clients but also ensuring they are successfully using our product to bring value to their business. She understands the importance of maximizing our clients’ recruitment marketing programs and spend through clear and objective measurement. We are very excited to have her join our leadership team to help guide our next phase of growth and the expansion of Talentegy’s product features including our latest innovation, Unify.”

“Improving the candidate experience is a top priority for companies and I look forward to showcasing how the Talentegy platform can add value to their initiatives, in addition to how to better leverage the existing HR technology and programs they have in place,” said Carmen Doherty, EVP of Product. “I’m thrilled to join Talentegy where our sole focus is on measuring and optimizing the user experience and providing the in-depth analytics that will help them clearly tell their talent data stories.”



