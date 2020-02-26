MobileSmith Health Now Available In Epic’s App Orchard

Peri™ supports pre- and post-procedural adherence to reduce cancellations and complications across episodes of care; striving for better outcomes and reduced provider burnout

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced its patient adherence management solution, Peri™, is now available in Epic’s App Orchard Marketplace . Through embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, Peri™ by MobileSmith Health enables healthcare providers utilizing Epic to support pre- and post-procedural adherence across episodes of care, in an effort to reduce complications, cancellations and 30-day readmissions.



“Mobile technology can enable greater patient choice which is why we must bring healthcare to the patient and integrating with today’s EMR systems makes that a reality,” said Jerry Lepore, CEO for MobileSmith Health. “Our listing in App Orchard is one more step in our mission to connect the 330 million Americans to healthcare networks and provide real-time feedback, price transparency, and a virtual front door to healthcare.”

Assigned from within Epic, Peri provides patients with basic information including the day, time and location for the test or procedure, along with a contact number that’s tap-to-call enabled – simplifying communications between patient and provider. An AI-assisted bot helps educate patients while personalizing their experience by breaking down intensive or daunting medical information in a format that’s easier to understand. Peri includes a mobile app that provides patients with all the information needed throughout their care journey including pre-op, day of procedure, and post-op tasks and instructions assigned to each patient.

With Peri, providers can identify patients critically out of adherence and prioritize interventions, giving clinicians the ability to make better decisions for their patients based upon adherence tracking, aiming to improve health outcomes and provide a more rewarding patient experience.

To learn more about Peri’s integration with Epic, please visit MobileSmith Health’s product listing page on the App Orchard: https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=3217

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST) is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. Peri™ by MobileSmith Health is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence that reduces cancellations and complications across episodes of care.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

