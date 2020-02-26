New Chapter & Happy Family Organics Products Are Now “Rodale Institute Approved”

Brands will release new regenerative organic products that protect people and the planet

/EIN News/ -- Kutztown, PA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers looking for a premium product made with people and the planet in mind now have two more regenerative organic options, designated by a seal of approval from Rodale Institute.

Rodale Institute, the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, has welcomed select New Chapter vitamins and supplements and Happy Family Organics® Regenerative & Organic baby food to the “Rodale Institute Approved” line.

As a brand on a mission to change the trajectory of children’s health through nutrition, Happy Family Organics knows that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food. Happy Family Organics is working with its farmer partners with the intention of increasing the supply of regenerative and organic ingredients in its products.

The “Rodale Institute Approved” seal can be found on all Regenerative & Organic 4-packs: Apples, Kale & Oats; Pears, Squash & Oats; and Apples & Carrots. The Happy Baby® Organics Regenerative & Organic baby food line debuts this month exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

“At Happy Family Organics, we live our mission to change the trajectory of children’s health through nutrition, and are committed to protecting the planet, knowing that only a healthy planet can grow healthy food,” said Katie Clark, Director of Sustainability at Happy Family Organics. “We’re so proud to launch our new Happy Baby® Regenerative & Organic baby food, wholly dedicated to promoting regenerative farming practices that can help fight climate change.”

“Taking this step into regenerative agriculture was a natural next step for the brand as we continue to celebrate our organic roots while also focusing on farming practices that build healthy soil and can capture carbon from the atmosphere to reverse the climate crisis,” said Clark. “We are thrilled to have the approval from Rodale Institute as one of the leaders in regenerative agriculture who shares our commitment to a happier and healthier future for our children and the planet.”

New Chapter, a certified organic vitamin and supplement brand, has been honoring the wisdom of nature and promoting healing with their products for over 35 years. New Chapter products with the “Rodale Institute Approved” seal include Fermented Booster Powders, Bone Strength Take Care™, and selected protein supplements. New Chapter products can be found in Whole Foods Market, select natural food markets, and online.

“From our beginnings in 1982, New Chapter’s mission has always been to advance organic practices. As pioneers in the organic and non-GMO movements, we see regenerative organic agriculture as both a new chapter in sustainable farming and in our ability as humans to reverse climate change,” said Amerigo Pennoni, Director of Sustainability for New Chapter. “We are truly honored and excited to be part of the ‘Rodale Institute Approved’ Program, and eager to see how we can collectively drive consumer awareness and positive change in the food and health systems.”

“Rodale Institute Approved” is not another standard or certification. Rather, it’s a recognition of farms and producers who are going above and beyond in their sourcing and farming practices. The label serves as Rodale Institute’s “seal of approval” on a product that has been grown or produced in a way that supports healthy soil, healthy people, and a healthy planet.

“Rodale Institute wants consumers to be able to make more informed choices about the products they are purchasing, as well as the farming practices embodied by the brands that they are supporting,” said Jeff Tkach, Chief Impact Officer for the Rodale Institute. “By welcoming New Chapter and Happy Family Organics to the ‘Rodale Institute Approved’ line, we continue to recognize and commend brands for taking steps to move toward regenerative organic practices, and encourage consumers to support brands that value the health of our soil and our planet.”

Regenerative organic practices build upon the USDA Organic label to work within holistic systems that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. Utilizing practices like cover crops, reduced tillage, crop rotation, and livestock integration, regenerative organic agriculture has the potential to reverse climate change by removing carbon from the atmosphere and capturing it in healthy soils.

Other “Rodale Institute Approved” brands include Domaine Bosquet wine, Organic Mechanics Premium Soil Amendments, Highwire Coffee Roasters, 4track Tea, Greensome Farms, and La Julia Grassfed Beef. For more information on where to purchase “Rodale Institute Approved” products, visit RodaleInstitute.org/RIApproved.

Brands interested in becoming Rodale Institute Approved must be certified organic, become an ally of the Regenerative Organic Alliance, and undergo review by Rodale Institute to determine if the brand meets regenerative organic standards.

A portion of sales also go to support Rodale Institute research and farmer training programs.

Learn more about Rodale Institute Approved at RodaleInstitute.org/RIApproved.

About Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to pioneering organic farming through research and outreach. For seventy years, the Institute has been researching the best practices of organic agriculture and sharing findings with farmers and scientists throughout the world, advocating for policies that support farmers, and educating consumers about how going organic is the healthiest option for people and the planet. Learn more at RodaleInstitute.org.

About New Chapter: New Chapter® is a Vermont-based vitamin and supplement company with a deeply held mission to honor the wisdom of nature and to promote healing. For over 35 years, they have formulated products designed to support holistic health and connect you to Earth’s nourishment. Their products are made with powerful herbs working in harmony, with pure whole foods from around the world, and with the time-honored tradition of fermentation. New Chapter is a Certified B Corporation and were pioneering advocates of the Non-GMO Verification Project. New Chapter’s vitamin and mineral supplements are all made with certified organic vegetables and herbs. Learn more at NewChapter.com.

About Happy Family Organics: Launched on Mother's Day 2006, Happy Family Organics is the largest and fastest growing organic food brand to offer an extensive line of nutritious foods for babies, toddlers, kids and their mothers. Beginning with baby's first few years of life, Happy Family Organics provides an enlightened assortment of organic meals and snacks to help support a lifetime of wellness. Constantly innovating, Happy Family Organics strives to offer families the right nutrition for every stage of development. For additional information, visit www.happyfamilyorganics.com.

