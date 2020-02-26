Clinical Artificial Intelligence Leader Jvion Expands Executive Team to Scale Growth and Deliver the Next in Accountable Care

Industry veterans to enable expansion of new game-changing models across the care continuum

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jvion , the leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI) for preventing avoidable patient harm, today announced the expansion of their executive team after a year of rapid growth. The addition of industry veterans Eric Schrock as Chief Technology Officer and Lizzy Feliciano as Chief Marketing Officer will enable Jvion to fuel the next wave of clinical AI adoption in healthcare. The industry is ready — according to a recent Accenture survey, 80% of global healthcare executives are focused on expanding their organization’s AI footprint.



With a 20-year track record building health technology brands, Feliciano brings deep industry knowledge and the expertise to bring new data-driven solutions to market. For his part, Schrock will leverage his experience scaling enterprise data systems to expand the product stack and bring Jvion’s AI-augmented insights to more providers across the care continuum. Their leadership will bolster Jvion’s rapid growth, having doubled in size in the last year and broadened to cover 30 million patients across 50 healthcare systems.

As Jvion’s new CTO, Schrock will apply his experience scaling secure enterprise cloud software to grow Jvion’s AI solution and empower the industry with insights to deliver accountable care. As CTO and VP of Engineering of Delphix, Schrock led product and technology teams to scale the business from $1M-$100M over a decade. Prior to Delphix, Schrock was a founding member of the team at Sun Microsystems that built the ZFS Storage Appliance product line.

“AI is a transformational technology, with the power to provide care teams with insights they need to deliver targeted interventions and prevent patient harm,” says Schrock. “As such, AI needs the same enterprise scale that fueled previous technology transformations such as cloud computing. I look forward to applying my expertise in software development to enhance the same power and scalability of Jvion’s data-driven solutions, and find new ways to help providers prevent avoidable patient harm and deliver better outcomes.”

Feliciano has spent her career at the forefront of healthcare technology, championing the ethical use of data to change patient trajectories at scale. In her most recent position as VP of Marketing for LexisNexis Risk Solutions Healthcare business, Feliciano built a powerful integrated marketing organization that yielded double-digit ROI and fueled adoption of data analytic solutions across the payer, provider, life sciences and pharmacy markets. She also led the eHealth Initiative (eHI) initiative to establish a framework for the ethical use of social determinants of health data (SDOH).

“I’m excited to join such an innovative and passionate team at the frontlines of patient care,” says Feliciano. “The holistic use of data has the demonstrated power to prevent avoidable patient harm and lower the costs of care. Having been at the center of the ethical data use discussion, I see Jvion as the leader in responsibly leveraging data to help providers deliver better care outcomes. I look forward to engaging with providers to harness the power of AI and bring about the next evolution in care delivery and management.”

“We are thrilled to have Lizzy and Eric on our team,” says CEO Shantanu Nigam. “It’s a promising sign for the future of our company that we can attract such talented individuals. Not a week goes by where we don’t hear from a customer about the impact we’re having, and I’m confident that the added expertise will propel Jvion to support more care providers and save more lives than ever before.”

With the largest client base and most diverse offering of use cases in the healthcare AI market according to the recent KLAS report , Jvion is positioned for success as clinical AI gains momentum and more providers take a proactive approach to reducing costs and preventing avoidable patient harm. To meet the growing demand, Jvion is committed to investing in top talent, and will soon be moving to a new office space to accommodate the expanded team.

2019 marked a turning point for Jvion as the company attracted new investment and forged new partnerships across the industry. AI Time Journal named Jvion one of the Top 25 AI Companies of 2019 , and CB Insights included Jvion in the Digital Health 150 in recognition of their innovative use of AI. Furthermore, Jvion won the 2020 Best in KLAS and the 2019 KLAS report on healthcare AI found that 95% of Jvion’s clients included Jvion in their long-term plans. In line with this finding, Black Book Market Research recognized Jvion as the top predictive analytics solution for 2020, reflecting customer experience scores from over 700 providers.

