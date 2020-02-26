Hemp, Inc. Announces Availability of 10,000 Pounds of Top-Shelf Hemp Buds For Sale

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, has announced that approximately 10,000 pounds of Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush hemp buds are now available for sale. Notably, a portion of the product will be on display and available for sale at the CHAMPS trade show event taking place in Las Vegas this week.

The company has made the 10,000 lbs. of Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush available for sale at a wholesale price ranging from $500 to $800 per pound and that is just a small percentage of the Company’s Oregon grow output. The rest of the grow will be used for the King of HempTM pre-rolls which will earn the company more than three times as much money as selling it wholesale. (For those interested in purchasing the company’s hemp buds, email flower@hempinc.com.)

Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush is one of the top selling cultivars on the market. The strain, rich soil and climate lend themselves to Hemp, Inc. colas being among the highest quality buds, positioning them to be some of the best tasting for consumption. The buds are compliant with federal regulations and do not exceed 0.3% THC.

The microclimate of the Rogue Valley, where these buds are grown, is critical to the quality of the product and proves to be the best climate for cultivation and is undisputedly pegged as the “Napa Valley of Hemp.”

Currently, there is a lot of interest in the product including that of a distributor that is aiming to sell and showcase the buds at the CHAMPS trade show in Las Vegas that takes place through Friday of this week. A portion of this high quality hemp will be on display and for sale at booth #701 by Loot CBD Flower, a premium CBD hemp flower company based out of Las Vegas, NV. Loot CBD Flower was created with one goal in mind: provide the world's freshest and most lip-smacking delicious smokable flower on the market.

Loot CBD Flower Co-Founder, Niko Voudouris, said, “We’re happy to add Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush to our product line. We carry a wide range of CBD flower. Each strain is sourced from certified growers to ensure high CBD content, eye-popping aesthetics, and clean genetics. Each nug is then individually trimmed and cured to ensure optimum smokeability. Finally, the manicured treasure is canned in nitrogen to ensure freshness for up to 3 years.” Loot CBD Flower will display five pounds of Hemp, Inc.’s Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush. “Hemp, Inc. executives have really outdone themselves. The Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush is top-shelf CBD flower.”

According to a report from Research and Markets, the global industrial hemp market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 34%.



“The recent Oregon harvest has yielded a really strong product and we feel enthusiastic about making this available for purchase,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Our distribution partner, Loot CBD Flower, was strategically identified to best represent us at the CHAMPS event. We look forward to educating attendees about Oregon-grown Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush.”



Hemp, Inc. revenues are flowing in from every direction. After building a broad-based multi-state U.S. infrastructure over the last 10 years, Perlowin believes this year, 2020, will be the biggest year of revenues for Hemp, Inc. as shown below:

DrillwallTM - Their wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM) in North Carolina is now fulfilling a $1 million dollar sales agreement for its DrillWall™, their proprietary kenaf-hemp blend natural Loss Circulation Material (LCM) product for the oil and gas well drilling industries. The Company has executed a sales agreement to sell $1 million worth of DrillWall™ over the course of one year. (Read the full press release here.) The King of Hemp Store™ - Hemp, Inc. also had a soft launch of The King of Hemp Store™, its flagship, brick-and-mortar retail store in Kingman, Arizona, last month. The store is expected to officially open next month. According to executives, The King of Hemp Store will carry as hemp shirts, pants, hemp denim jeans, jackets, backpacks, purses, handbags, topicals, shampoos, conditioners and a variety of cannabidiol (CBD) and CBG products such as flower. A lounge area in which community members can learn more about hemp, in a relaxing setting, is also planned as part of the store. The proceeds from the sale of its products will go to help children, the homeless and veterans. The plan is to utilize money earned at the store to create activities and subsequent venues for the children of Dolan Springs and Golden Valley. (To read the full release, click here.) King of HempTM Pre-Rolls - Hemp, Inc.’s King of HempTM pre-rolls are also bringing in revenue for the company. The much anticipated King of HempTM pre-roll line didn’t disappoint once it launched as distributors reported quick sales in a matter of hours after stocking the high-quality CBD smokeables. Derived from one of the top selling cultivars on the market, Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, the King of HempTM pre-rolls are already positioned to corner the market as one of the best tasting for hemp consumption and is expected to be a massive revenue generator for the company. (To read the full release, click here.) Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush – See details above.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country. Those interested in purchasing Hemp, Inc.’s Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush buds should contact: flower@hempinc.com

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC.’S TEN DIVISIONS

Hemp, Inc. has been helping to build the industrial hemp infrastructure that was basically non-existent in America. There are now ten divisions:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven – Research and Development

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure



The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure (Division One) currently consists of two hemp processing facilities across the country, with two more under development, which will include an in-house third party testing laboratory. The largest of the two is its multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina. It’s the largest “industrial hemp processing center” in the western hemisphere and has grown to become one of the pre-eminent centers of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on 9-acres. It is environmentally sustainable and was built from the ground up in hopes of “Making America Hemp Again." With a patent pending manufacturing process, the North Carolina facility is operating full time to process millions of pounds of our unique kenaf-hemp blend, to manufacture all-green natural loss circulation material (LCMs), called DrillWallTM that is to be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry, along with an all-green natural oil spill absorbent, a second industrial kenaf-hemp product called Spill-Be-GoneTM.



In addition to the company’s industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, Hemp, Inc. also has one of the most sophisticated local processing centers (LPC) in Medford, Oregon which focuses on hemp harvesting, drying, curing, trimming, bagging, storing, and in some cases selling high CBD hemp for local farmers and the Company’s own hemp grows in that area, and post processing for the CBD industry. The Company’s main focus is the “King of HempTM” pre-rolls and high CBD smokeable buds… a new phenomenon of smoking hemp which has caught the marketplace by storm.



Hemp, Inc. and their associates also have 4,500 acres of land in Golden Valley, Arizona (100 miles from Las Vegas, 20 miles north of Kingman, AZ). Out of the 4,500 acres of land, 500 acres are designated for the Veteran’s Village Kins Community (VVKC) for Arizona. Hemp, Inc. is preparing 80+ acres, of the 500 acres, for hemp cultivation. The company aims to boost the economies of these towns by offering affordable hemp processing services, which incentivizes local growers to add hemp to their crop rotation. The company is continuing to scout new locations for local processing centers in Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and several other states.



Thus far, Hemp, Inc.’s Local Processing Center (LPC) in Oregon has employed over 200 employees during its 2018 harvest season and over 300 employees during its 2019 harvest season to further support the infrastructure necessary for local and large scale farmers operating in the industrial hemp space.



Division One Products:

DrillWall TM (a loss circulation material)

(a loss circulation material) Spill-Be-Gone TM (an oil spill cleanup product)

(an oil spill cleanup product) Hemp bioplastics

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure



The Hemp Farming Infrastructure (Division Two) consists of hundreds of acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. The progress Hemp, Inc. has made in its agricultural endeavors, over the course of four years, has been amazing. The year 2020 marks the fifth year that Hemp, Inc. has been growing hemp. (To see Hemp, Inc.’s agricultural progress from 2016 through 2019, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kingofpot and scroll through posts from 2016 to the present. Visit www.hempincpresents.com to see the videos of Hemp, Inc.’s grows in multiple locations.)



Hemp, Inc. also has two “Small Family Hemp Farm” models. The “Small Family Hemp Farm” in North Carolina is situated on 12 acres and consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and enough land to grow 2,000-3,000 high CBD hemp plants. (This model farm can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, in the Aug. 22nd - 26th, 2018 posts.) The model shows farmers how to grow high CBD hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn up to $100,000+ a year. This shows an example of how the “Small Family Hemp Farm” can be duplicated and reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first five presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.



Hemp, Inc.’s other “Small Family Hemp Farm” is located Dolan Springs, Arizona. This “Small Family Hemp Farm” is referred to as “The Orchard” since it has a sizable organic orchard. There are: 2 acres on which hemp will be grown on; a cloning room; cold storage; and greenhouses that are currently being installed.



This year, according to Perlowin, the company is preparing to grow on up to 342 acres of land in Oregon, 300 acres in Arizona, hundreds of acres in North Carolina (a combination of hemp and kenaf), and an undetermined amount in other states. He says collective sales from all of these grows will be extremely significant in terms of pre-rolls, high CBD buds, distillate, isolate and biomass. “This year, we anticipate the main function of the company to be sales and marketing as we will have completed the infrastructure to support sales and marketing. Right now, I believe we have the largest footprint of bio-diverse hemp products with vertical integration in the hemp industry in America today. We are always looking for joint ventures where we have or can expand our footprint,” commented Perlowin.



Moreover, “A to Z” services for the farmers are available - from harvesting to drying, curing, bucking, machine trimming, hand trimming, bagging, storing, nitrogen sparging, and selling… creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farms.



Division Two Products:

The King of Hemp TM Pre-Roll Blends

Pre-Roll Blends High premium CBD buds from the Rogue Valley in Southern Oregon, North Carolina, and Arizona

Hemp, Inc. will also be starting the Hempathon at the Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. Contestants will be able to grow 1 acre of hemp in a contest with other growers from around the country. Hemp, Inc. will provide land, water, security, and live streaming video coverage for participants. The Hempathon entry fee is $5,000 and a 50/50 revenue split. Several awards and prizes will be given to the winners. Those interested in signing up for the Hempathon should contact Devi Barnard dbarnard@hempinc.com.



Division Three – The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure



The Hemp CBD Oil Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure (Division Three) originally consisted of a Supercritical C02 Extractor. After operating for over a year it has been determined that Hemp, Inc. will not be involved in the extraction industry and has changed its direction to focus primarily on the King of Hemp pre-rolls and The King of Hemp high CBD smokeable flower. The CBD oil that was extracted from the 2018 hemp grows in North Carolina has been made into pure crystalline CBD isolate which will add to our “King of HempTM” branded line of pre-rolls to take to the marketplace and a pre-roll fortified with pure crystalline CBD isolate.



In lieu of building its own extraction laboratories, Hemp, Inc. plans to utilize the facilities of other labs in the industry to manufacture its own line of CBD oil products while they continue to build and expand the infrastructure for pre-rolls and high CBD smokeable buds. The Company will hire or joint venture with other, already existing, labs to manufacture CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, and other products in its future cannabinoid line. With 150 different cannabinoids, over 300 terpenes, and more of each being discovered almost monthly, the product range and possibilities in this area are endless.



Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

The Hemp Educational Infrastructure (Division Four) includes Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University which focuses on educating and empowering Hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure and support. The educational seminars, through the Hemp University, are held periodically and teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. Through this division, Hemp, Inc. has trained well over 500 farmers in its first two years by doing a total of nine Hemp University seminars in North Carolina and Oregon, thus far, which include:

The New Leaf Symposium and Golden Grow Awards Gala - January 26, 2020 (Jacksonville, Oregon)

“The New Leaf Symposium’s” focus was “Regeneration" to celebrate optimism and resilience in the industry, the power of the plant, and faith in the hemp-producing community. The event sold out with over 180 attendees. The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive and the speakers were hailed as the best yet. The educational symposium concluded with the “Golden Grow Awards Gala”. The Golden Grow Awards Gala honored Oregon's top cultivars and put Oregon’s best farmers head-to-head for some of the most prestigious hemp-industry accolades. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 1/28/20 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Pre-Harvest Symposium – September 8, 2019 (Oregon)

“The Pre-Harvest Symposium” workshop at Southern Oregon University was expertly designed for both farmers and entrepreneurs of all experience levels, focused on harvesting, processing and profit channels within the hemp industry. The third edition of the Southern Oregon Hemp University brought an abundance of insight into innovations within the realm of harvesting and processing to the forefront. Additionally, the symposium touched on traditional practices in agriculture. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 9/9/19 for a short video on this symposium.)

Pre-Plant Support Workshop – May 4, 2019 (Oregon)

“The Pre-Plant Support Workshop” was an incredible success that filled the entire venue to capacity with attendees. In total, there were close to 200 attendees, including 20 vendors in attendance. The workshop was designed to help hemp farmers or those who are interested in the hemp industry learn the best pre-planting practices prior to the planting season. The Hemp University Pre-Planting Support Workshop was an interactive and informative workshop that covered the various details hemp farmers should know prior to planting in the 2019 season and beyond. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 5/9/19 for a short video on this workshop.)

The Hemp University Educational Seminar - March 23, 2019 (Oregon)

This was the first Hemp University held on the West Coast. The seminar provided attendees with a full day of networking, education, and support. The seminar helped others in the area who were interested in the hemp industry learn more about the “Industrial Hemp Revolution” and how this movement can not only transform Southern Oregon’s economy, but also revive family farms and small businesses in the surrounding areas. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 3/28/19 for a short video on this seminar.)

Growing Hemp for Profit – March 10, 2018 – (North Carolina)



The Hemp University’s first educational symposium event of 2018 entitled “Growing Hemp for Profit” took place on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Attendees learned from the University’s industrial hemp experts as they shared their lessons from their experiences in growing industrial hemp. “Growing Hemp for Profit,” which took place from 8:30 am to 5 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Charlotte, North Carolina. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 3/17/18 for a short video on this symposium.)

Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018 – December 2, 2017 – (North Carolina)

The fifth most vital and anticipated educational symposium of the year was Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018. This symposium was held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at the Shrine Club (320 Airport Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804). Attendees learned the economics of growing industrial hemp for fiber, seeds, and CBD; learned about other master POD growers’ experiences and lessons; and, learned how to prepare for the 2018 industrial hemp growing season with a well-defined blueprint for success. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 12/23/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Hemp Oil Event: The Art and Science of CBD Oil – September 30, 2017 (North Carolina)

The Hemp Oil Event (The Art & Science of CBD Oil) was The Hemp University’s fourth symposium in North Carolina, held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882. The symposium brought attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees also got a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp decortication facility for the first live public demonstration of its Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience were also on-site to allow those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 9/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing – June 24, 2017 (North Carolina)

The 3rd Hemp University educational symposium held on June 24, 2017 focused on The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. The educational symposium was held at Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. A team of experts engaged attendees through the greenhouse and indoor growing process from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College, was The Hemp University’s special guest who lectured on soil microbiology during the symposium. Attendees were able to spend half of the course at Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot Industrial Hemp Hub, in a 3,000 square-foot cloning room. There, attendees had the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 6/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

Farming Hemp for ProfitTM – April 29, 2017 (North Carolina)

Hemp, Inc.’s second, sold out, educational symposium (Farming HEMP for Profit™), through its Hemp University, was a phenomenal success. The symposium took place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 3920 Arrow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 and drew over 100 attendees. The one-day educational symposium and tour of Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp facility was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to learn how to apply real business building tactics with a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp. This event accomplished its mission to help landowners and farmers add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 4/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

Farming Hemp for ProfitTM – March 18, 2017 (North Carolina)

This was Hemp, Inc.’s first Hemp University symposium. The symposium was a sold out event and was a huge success with 100 attendees who rated the quality of information presented as excellent. The symposium took place on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, at Hemp, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, located at 1436 Highway 581 North, Spring Hope, North Carolina, 27882. The one-day educational symposium was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to receive a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles, presented by industry experts. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook posts on 3/18-19 and 3/21-26, 2019 for a short videos on this symposium.)

To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com. Also visit https://www.hempincpresents.com to see highlights from Hemp, Inc.’s inaugural Hemp University held in North Carolina, which sold out in two weeks.

The Hemp University’s twelve online educational masterclasses are $10 each and each masterclass is under an hour in length. The online courses include lectures from industry leaders who have educated attendees at the Hemp University workshops in Oregon. These online masterclasses provide farmers who were either not able to attend the first Hemp University or who would like to revisit certain topics presented by the event speakers.

Those interested in attending, presenting or showcasing at Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University, for Oregon, may contact Chris Tinney via email (ctinney@hempinc.com). For other states and to be part of our online courses, all experts in any aspect of the industrial hemp industry, contact Chris Tinney on (855) 554-6834 or via email at (ctinney@hempinc.com).

“Since The Hemp University’s initial launch with the educational symposium, the number of attendees has grown tremendously and it has been an overwhelming success, each time. The interactive, hands-on learning approach is invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format, students gain the necessary skills they need to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. It’s the perfect mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee,” said Perlowin.

Thus far, The Hemp University has helped transform the livelihoods of North Carolina and Oregon farmers transitioning from tobacco and other crops to industrial hemp by providing them with the tools and support needed to gain a foothold in this burgeoning industry.



Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure



While marketing is a critical facet of any business operation for increasing revenues, Hemp, Inc. believes there must be a keen focus on the infrastructure first. The demand for CBD and hemp products is massive, some even say the demand is insatiable. In order to supply that type of volume/demand, there has to be a strong foundation or infrastructure in place. While Hemp, Inc. is poised to grow a rock solid Hemp Marketing Infrastructure, CEO Perlowin reminds us that this infrastructure has to be able to support a meteoric industry growth. The cannabidiol (CBD) market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to the Brightfield Group. The firm also estimated the smokeable hemp market to be valued at $11.5 million in 2018, a growth of 250% from 2017. “This is why we focus on infrastructure, at the moment, more so than specific marketing activities,” says Perlowin. “Specific marketing activities aren’t the issue. The ability to grow, process and produce what the marketplace is demanding is the issue and hence the reason we focused on creating the infrastructure first.”



Late January 2020 the first King of Hemp StoreTM had a soft launch in Kingman, Arizona with a grand opening, red ribbon, lots of media coverage planned for early March 2020. This 5,000 square foot Wells Fargo bank building is in the heart of Old Town Kingman next to historic Route 66 and will showcase everything hemp, including Hemp Blue’s hemp denim jeans (www.hempblue.com).



The company has also recently joint-ventured with the retail store “Hemp Healthcare”, in Dolan Springs, Arizona, to sell high-end cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-based products. “Hemp Healthcare” is home to an array of renowned CBD and hemp products, including Hemp, Inc.’s cosmetic and wellness line that includes shampoos, conditioners, lotions, candles and more. The retail storefront is conveniently located off Highway 93 in Arizona, in a highly trafficked tourist area. Specifically located on Pierce Ferry Road, “Hemp Healthcare” is next to “Dolan Station” – a location that welcomes numerous tour buses daily with visitors from around the world that stop there on trips to the Grand Canyon. On some days, up to 40 tour buses stop at this location, filled to the brim with tourists on their way to the Sky Walk at the western realm of the Grand Canyon.



A second health care store will be opened in 2020 at Gateway Station in Dolan Springs, Arizona on Highway 93 about a quarter of mile before the turn off to go the Sky Walk at the western realm of the Grand Canyon. Like Dolan Station, Gateway Station will have numerous tour buses. The store is set to sell shampoos, conditioners, lotions, candles and more.



Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services



Division Six focuses on the sale of hemp industry accessories such as the sale of extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; the drying, trimming, curing, storing and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp; and ultimately anything else a hemp farmer may need to be successful.



“What we found is that people are always looking for hundreds of items. New harvesting equipment, irrigation equipment of all kinds, soil amendments, organic soil fertilizers, organic pest control products, new extraction technologies and more,” said Perlowin. “As we expand this Division, we will strive to become the Amazon of the hemp industry.”



According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc. is currently building out a new section of its website that will list all of the products. This information will be available in the next 30 days.



Division Seven – Research and Development



While Research and Development has been an integral part of Hemp, Inc. since day one, a more formal research and development project is planned after significant revenues are created. This division will then start and expand rapidly. The Company originally planned for Puerto Rico to be a research and development hub, but found the barrier to entrance was much too great and has therefore changed its position to focus its research and development division on states where hemp is already legal. Hemp, Inc. is proud to have been a pioneer and leader in the early stages of the hemp industry in America with our strategy to build infrastructure even before legalization occurred in a state such as what was done in North Carolina and Arizona.



According to Hemp, Inc.’s CEO, Bruce Perlowin, “Currently, it is now economically more advantageous to operate in a state that already has several years of legalization behind it and thus, further down the road, making it easier for hemp companies to thrive as we have done in North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and especially Oregon. We’ve hit a grand slam in Oregon, so to speak, in our growing operations for 2 consecutive years. We may revisit Puerto Rico once they have straightened out their legal red tape, and their rules and regulations.”



Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures



Hemp, Inc. recently established the eighth division (Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures). Since the passing of the 2018 hemp bill, Hemp, Inc. has been flooded with inquiries of people who want to invest in the hemp industry but don’t know where to start. As the Avant-guard of the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has put together numerous joint venture investment opportunities for the medium to large-scale investor. Those who are interested should email ir@hempinc.com. Multi-million dollar investors, and in some cases billionaires and billion dollar hedge funds, are aggressively trying to get into the hemp industry since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. Our joint venture agreements are that they put up the money and we put up the expertise in a 50/50 revenue share (after all the initial investment money is paid back first). This will save the large-scale hemp investor often two years and dozens of multi-million dollar mistakes that they “WILL” often make without an expert in the hemp industry. This is where Hemp, Inc.’s vast network of experts and resources in the industrial hemp industry come into play because this is something we can easily provide to those interested in entering this industry.



Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting



Hemp, Inc.’s Industrial Hemp and Medical Marijuana Consulting Company (IHMMCC) was recently restructured as its ninth division and is now “Division Nine - Industrial Hemp Consulting”. With an influx of public companies wanting to expand into the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has been inundated with potential consulting agreements. To keep up, Hemp, Inc. revamped its consulting division to work hands-on with each company to provide its years of expertise. According to Perlowin, there is definitely a sense of a “Community of Companies” whereby a lot of companies are working together to pool their resources, marketing connections and strategies in order to grow simultaneously.

Typically, companies seeking in depth consulting services from Hemp, Inc. pay mostly in stock since cash flow is oftentimes tight during the developmental stage of start-up companies in this industry. Through Hemp, Inc.’s Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting, a wide range of services are forged from the experiences of creating the first publicly trading company in the cannabis sector (Medical Marijuana, Inc.) and having well over a decade of experience in the industrial hemp industry’s public sector. Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s chief executive officer, also has over five decades in the industry.

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Hemp, Inc.’s newest division, Entertainment, will cover everything from investing in the movie “The Adventures of the King of Pot” (http://www.kingofpotthemovie.com/) and other historical movies, books and documentaries representing our industry up to the current docuseries being made on “The Modern Day History of Hemp”. Those interested in investing in any one of these ventures should contact the division’s Project Manager, Chris Tinney, at 855-554-6834 or via email, ctinney@hempinc.com.

VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES



To see the livestream feed for the Veteran’s Village Kins Community Arizona, visit www.hempinc.com/arizona and click on “View Live Feed”.

The company’s 500-acre strategic growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, is designed to grow hemp and produce CBD products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village and individual veterans living in the community.



The Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system.

As soon as all the live streaming video cameras are up and operational, the world can actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PTSD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry. To see the first live streaming video, click here.

The Company will also build hemp-growing communities for other groups such as “Abused” Women & Children Village Kins Communities, the “Orphaned” Children Village Kins Communities, “Homeless” Village Kins Communities, and the “Healers” Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups). These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.



For example, the “Healers” heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphan children, and orphan children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a “quantum economic matrix” or an example of “symbiotic economics” which is more complex than this brief description allows.



Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.”, said, “We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together.” In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40×40-ft organic vegetable gardens have been planted and are currently producing food and kenaf, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval.



“We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans,” said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing “Veteran Village Kins Community” become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).



One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The “Veteran Village Kins Community” will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.



“As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America’s industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape,” said Perlowin. “As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It’s a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Uruguay.”

Hemp, Inc. executives are also continuing to scout new locations nationwide to open additional hemp processing centers in legal markets.

PRESS COVERAGE

Between the Hemp University, the hemp processing center and Bruce Perlowin himself, the Company has created an enormous amount of media coverage. See below for the list of press hits the Company has received up to the end of this quarter:

Hit: “Hemp: the burgeoning industry of southern Oregon” - (NBC) KOBI-5, December 22, 2018

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Featured on Oregon NBC 5 Station Following Passage of 2018 Farm Bill”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-featured-on-oregon-nbc-5-station-following-passage-of-2018-farm-bill/



Hit: “Carolina’s next cash crop?: Farm bill will add hemp into more growers’ rotation” - The Wilson Times, December 26, 2018

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Receives Prominent News Coverage Discussing Hemp Legalization and Small Family Farms”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-receives-prominent-news-coverage-discussing-hemp-legalization-and-small-family-farms/

Hit: “Arizona's next cash crop? Lawmaker pushes for rush on hemp bill” - ABC 15, January 28, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Applauds Arizona Legislative Drive to Push Up Industrial Hemp Licensing Date to June 2019 as Veteran Village Kins Community Builds Out Infrastructure”

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/02/25/1741708/0/en/Hemp-Inc-Applauds-Arizona-Legislative-Drive-to-Push-Up-Industrial-Hemp-Licensing-Date-to-June-2019-as-Veteran-Village-Kins-Community-Builds-Out-Infrastructure.html

Hit: “Farmers could plant hemp in Arizona fields this summer, if bill passes - ABC KUGN-9, February 8, 2019

Hit: “Adams on Agriculture - Bruce Perlowin/Hemp, Inc.” - Adams On Agriculture, February 22, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Featured on National Radio Show Discussing Company's Expanding Footprint and Demand for Cannabidiol”

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/02/27/1743589/0/en/Hemp-Inc-CEO-Featured-on-National-Radio-Show-Discussing-Company-s-Expanding-Footprint-and-Demand-for-Cannabidiol.html

Hit: “Hemp, Inc. seeking JV partners for processing facilities, CEO says” - MergerMarket, February 28, 2019

Hit: “Hemp, Inc. holds first west coast educational seminar in Ashland” - (NBC) KOBI-5, March 23, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Featured by CBS and NBC Affiliates in Oregon About The Hemp University’s Educational Hemp Seminar”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-featured-by-cbs-and-nbc-affiliates-in-oregon-about-the-hemp-universitys-educational-hemp-seminar/

Hit: “Hemp University: getting schooled on cannabis” - CBS News 10, March 26, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Featured by CBS and NBC Affiliates in Oregon About The Hemp University’s Educational Hemp Seminar”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-featured-by-cbs-and-nbc-affiliates-in-oregon-about-the-hemp-universitys-educational-hemp-seminar/

Hit: “How Hemp Is Giving Renewed Life To America's Tobacco Farmers” - Forbes, March 25, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured in Forbes Discussing Tobacco Farmers Who are Turning to Industrial Hemp”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-featured-in-forbes-discussing-tobacco-farmers-who-are-turning-to-industrial-hemp/

Hit: “Market for hemp still a ways off” - Tri-State Neighbor, March 28, 2019

Hit: “Tobacco growers may find new avenue in hemp farming” - AgDaily, April 26, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured in AgDaily Discussing Hemp as Agricultural Industry’s Newest Cash Crop”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-featured-in-agdaily-discussing-hemp-as-agricultural-industrys-newest-cash-crop/

Hit: “Industrial hemp has potential to be a big cash crop for area farmers” - Tulsa World, May 12, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured in Tulsa World Discussing Oklahoma’s Industrial Hemp Industry”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-featured-in-tulsa-world-discussing-oklahomas-industrial-hemp-industry/

Hit: “Growing hemp in the desert” - Today’s News-Herald/Havasu News, June 10, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured on Cover of Today’s News-Herald Discussing Arizona's Industrial Hemp Industry”

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/17/1869821/0/en/Hemp-Inc-CEO-Bruce-Perlowin-Featured-on-Cover-of-Today-s-News-Herald-Discussing-Arizona-s-Industrial-Hemp-Industry.html



Hit: “Hempathon" contest planned for Golden Valley” - Mohave Daily News, July 7, 2019



Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured in Mohave Daily News and CBD Today Discussing Hempathon”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-165236585.html

Hit: “Hemp, Inc. Seeking Agriculture Suppliers and Farmers for Hempathon Event” - CBD Today, July 2, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured in Mohave Daily News and CBD Today Discussing Hempathon”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-165236585.html

Hit: “Hemp Inc. to Hold “Hempathon” in Mohave County” - Arizona Cannabis News, July 15, 2019

Hit: “Hemp, Inc. taking hemp into bioplastics” - Plastics News, August 22, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Featured in Plastics News Regarding Entry Into Hemp Bioplastics Industry to Help Fill Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Materials”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-announces-hemp-cultivation-now-legal-in-new-jersey-through-expanded-regulations/

Hit: “ROSEBUD ORIGINAL VIDEO: Hemp University the Pre-Harvesting Symposium” - Mail Tribune, September 9, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary, The Hemp University, Featured in Mail Tribune Showcasing Pre-Harvest Symposium Hemp Workshop”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-subsidiary-the-hemp-university-featured-in-mail-tribune-showcasing-pre-harvest-symposium-hemp-workshop/

Hit: “Hemp In The Valley” - CBS News 10, September 12, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Featured on CBS News 10 in Oregon Discussing State’s Booming Hemp Industry”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-featured-on-cbs-news-10-in-oregon-discussing-states-booming-hemp-industry/

Hit: “Episode 72 : "King of pot, smuggling 101, and getting arrested on an airplane” - Off Script With Trish Glose, CBS News 10 Podcast, September 25, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin to be Featured on the Podcast “Off Script with Trish Glose” This Wednesday”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-to-be-featured-on-the-podcast-off-script-with-trish-glose-this-wednesday/

Hit: “Why US Tobacco Farmers Are Switching To Hemp” - Business Insider, September 16, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Affiliate, Through a Joint Venture, Featured on Business Insider for North Carolina Farming Operations”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-affiliate-through-a-joint-venture-featured-on-business-insider-for-north-carolina-farming-operations/



Hit: “HEMP, INC. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss The Distribution of Their Hemp Pre-Rolls” - Stock Day Podcast, September 27, 2019



Press Release: “HEMP, INC. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss The Distribution of Their Hemp Pre-Rolls”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-the-distribution-of-their-hemp-pre-rolls/

Hit: “Hemp hardwoods, bioplastics expand crop use beyond CBD” - United Press International, October 2, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Featured in Globally Syndicated News Provider, United Press International, Discussing Industrial Applications for Bioplastics”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-featured-in-globally-syndicated-news-provider-united-press-international-discussing-industrial-applications-for-bioplastics-2/

Hit: “Rising High: An Exclusive Talk with Industrial Hemp Company Hemp, Inc.” - The Fly, October 17, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Profiled in Financial News Outlet, The Fly”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-profiled-in-financial-news-outlet-the-fly-2/

Hit: “Lack of Processing Facilities For Hemp” - ABC News Watch 12, October 30, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. Oregon Processing Operation Featured in NewsWatch 12’s Harvest Coverage”

https://www.hempinc.com/hemp-inc-oregon-processing-operation-featured-in-newswatch-12s-harvest-coverage/

Hit: “Hemp farmers in red tape” - CBS News 10, November 5, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc.’s Commentary on New USDA Rules Featured in KTVL Broadcast and Smoky Mountain News”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hemp-inc-commentary-usda-rules-133259687.html

Hit: “Legislature to ban smokable hemp in N.C.” - Smoky Mountain News, November 6, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc.’s Commentary on New USDA Rules Featured in KTVL Broadcast and Smoky Mountain News”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hemp-inc-commentary-usda-rules-133259687.html

Hit: “Hemp Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin Interview” - The Light, November 13, 2019

Press Release: “Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin Joins News Video Series, The Light, to Discuss Company Initiatives”

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/hemp-inc-ceo-bruce-perlowin-124612561.html

DAILY UPDATES ON FACEBOOK



Hemp, Inc. strives to be one of the most transparent companies in the public sector. To adhere to this company policy of transparency, CEO Bruce Perlowin posts 1-minute video updates daily on his personal Facebook page to give an inside look and behind-the-scenes footage of what Hemp, Inc. is doing on a daily basis. “We want them to know how the company is performing and what it is doing to reach its goals,” says Perlowin. To see 1 minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all the activity Hemp, Inc. is doing around the country. (No other public company has this level of transparency than Hemp, Inc.)

THE UPCOMING DOCUSERIES

Hemp, Inc. entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC, a Wyoming, Limited Liability Company (VED), to create a documentary and subsequent docuseries over the course of an estimated five years. Per the terms of the agreement, VED will create a feature length film and corresponding docuseries and other video materials about the history of hemp with a strong focus on Hemp, Inc. and other pioneers and companies that are leaders in the modern-day history of industrial hemp. The content will be wholly-owned by Hemp, Inc. 2 Manifest Studio Director Joseph Trivigno and his team have been tracking Hemp, Inc.’s progress, as executives meet with farmers throughout the country to document the company’s expansion into new markets. The documentary is expected to be released by 2020. The docuseries is expected to follow the film’s release. The film crew will also capture hemp developments in markets around the globe.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEMP AND MARIJUANA

Hemp is completely different from marijuana in its function, cultivation and application. In cultivating marijuana, the plants are spaced far apart, and the male plants are destroyed to assure that they cannot seed the female plants, which would result in undesirable, less potent and less marketable, seeded marijuana buds. Hemp, on the other hand, is planted close together and commonly hermaphrodites, which creates an abundance of seeds, the main component of Hemp foods and supplements. The Hemp stalks are processed and used for fiber, composite, and other hemp based end products.

Hemp is used in variety of other applications that marijuana couldn’t possibly be used in. These include healthy dietary supplements, skin products, clothing, and accessories. Overall, hemp is known to have over 25,000 possible applications. Hemp products such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Cereal, and Hemp Oil are used by consumers every day.

For an excellent read on the difference between hemp and marijuana, visit the Ministry of Hemp.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fiber – Hemp fiber can be used to make fabrics and textiles, rope and paper. The word ‘canvas’ actually derives from the word cannabis.

Fuel – While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. With reserves of petroleum being depleted, it would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Food – Hemp seeds are very nutritious and were first thought to be eaten by the Ancient Chinese and Indians. Hemp seeds have a nutty taste and can be eaten raw, ground up, sprouted, or made into dried sprout powder. Hemp seeds also contain a very beneficial oil that is high in unsaturated fatty acids, including an optimal 1:4 ratio of omega-3 to 6.

Building Material – Hemp can be made into a variety of building materials. These include concrete-like blocks called ‘hempcrete’, biodegradable plastics, and wood replacements. These materials have been used in the manufacture of many things, including electronics, cars and houses. In fact, the first American home made of hemp-based materials was completed in August 2010 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Biofuel – Remarkably, the oil from hemp seeds and stalks can also be made into biofuels such as

Biodiesel — sometimes known as ‘hempoline’. While this biofuel can be used to power engines, it does take quite a lot of raw material to produce a substantial amount.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.’S VIDEO UPDATES

“Hemp, Inc. Presents” captures the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator and the hemp grinding and milling facility (which has been operational for 2 ½ years now) as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the No. 1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the “Freedom Leaf Magazine” article “The Return of the Hemp Decorticator” by Steve Bloom.

“Hemp, Inc. Presents” is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the “Hemp, Inc. Presents” YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

HEMP BENCHMARKS

Hemp Benchmarks®​, a division of New Leaf Data Services, is a leading provider of financial, business and industry data for the North American hemp markets. They offer comprehensive and unique benchmark services for public and private organizations, and financial institutions. Hemp Benchmarks’ management team has over 100 years of cumulative commodity data services experience, more than 80 years of cumulative hemp and cannabis industry experience and subject matter experts in multiple jurisdictions/geographies. Their September 2019 “Hemp Benchmarks Spot Price Index Report” is a comprehensive and valuable resource that includes the following:

September Assessed Price by Product Category

Monthly Biomass Volume Discount Curve

Wholesale Price Correlation Matrix

2019 Biomass Yield & Market Value Estimates

Comprehensive U.S. State Acreage & License Counts

USDA & FDA Updates

The downloadable PDF can be accessed here. Be sure to visit their site, www.hempbenchmarks.com.

UPCOMING INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC EVENTS

Across the globe, the hemp industry is rising to astronomical levels. In the wake of the hemp industry projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020, there has been more education and networking within the industry. That means more events and conferences, thus, Hemp, Inc. has started compiling an ongoing list of upcoming hemp events around the world. Check out the listing of international and domestic events here.

