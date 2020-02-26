Agenda Announced for Authenticate 2020, the First FIDO Conference

Agenda features practical sessions to move past passwords and towards modern authentication

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authenticate , the FIDO Alliance’s industry conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of modern user authentication, today announced its full 2020 agenda . This two-day event, coming to Seattle on June 2-3, 2020, will inspire attendees to embrace a new way to authenticate and present the necessary tools to move past passwords.



The Authenticate 2020 agenda features:

Case studies from service and technology providers including CVS Health, EMILY’s List, Facebook, Google, IBM, Mass Mutual, Microsoft, MITRE Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, PNC Bank, and Target

Sessions on the state of authentication, building an authentication strategy, and how FIDO fits with initiatives like W3C Web Payments, and EMVCo 3DS and SRC

Standards and technical implementation presentations focusing on FIDO for identity verification; bringing FIDO Authentication to IoT; OpenID for open banking; standards and the future of payments; FIDO certification; attestation and more

Policy discussions around PSD2, GDPR and eIDAS; authentication to enable better privacy for citizens; authentication from a regulator’s perspective and more

“Authenticate provides the industry with an opportunity for education and discussion on implementing modern authentication,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of FIDO Alliance. “FIDO encourages organizations of all sizes to prioritize stronger security, and we are eager to share the tools and resources to help them get there. The conference agenda features practical presentations and case studies that will give attendees a deep understanding of the best practices they need to integrate FIDO’s approach to simpler, stronger authentication into their own services.”

2020 headlining keynote speakers are: Dr. Whitfield Diffie, the co-inventor of public key cryptography; Joy Chik, corporate vice president of identity at Microsoft; Mark Risher, senior director of product management at Google; and Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and founder of Yubico. A full list of speakers is available on the Authenticate website .

Authenticate will also feature an expo hall with product and service offerings from over two dozen vendors, as well as various networking and social events built into the two-day schedule.

Register today!

Take advantage of early bird pricing by registering by March 8. To register, visit https://authenticatecon.com/register/ . Authenticate will be held in conjunction with the FIDO Alliance member plenary being held June 4-5. FIDO Alliance members have exclusive access to discounted rates to attend both events!

Get involved at Authenticate

There are still select sponsorship opportunities available for Authenticate 2020; companies interested can learn more at https://authenticatecon.com/sponsors/ .

Follow Authenticate on Twitter @AuthenticateCon to participate in the conversation and get important updates leading up to and during the event.

TWEET THIS: The @AuthenticateCon agenda has been released! Visit the event website to take a look at this year’s speakers and session topics for the latest in user #authentication. www.authenticatecon.com

About Authenticate

Authenticate is the first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication - with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.

Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortia providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication. In 2020, Authenticate will be held June 2-3 at the Motif Seattle in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.

Authenticate Contact

authenticate@fidoalliance.org

PR Contact

Adrian Loth

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

press@fidoalliance.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.