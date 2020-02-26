There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,899 in the last 365 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 and Declaration of Distributions of Common stock for the Months Ending April 30, May 31, and June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (“OXSQ,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • As of December 31, 2019, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $5.12, compared with the NAV per share of $5.42 at the prior quarter end.
    • For the quarter ended December 31, 2019 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $8.4 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to $8.9 million, or $0.19 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
    • We recorded net realized losses on extinguishment of debt of approximately $16,000 and net unrealized depreciation of approximately $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
    • In total, we had a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $4.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $33.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  • Total investment income for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to approximately $13.4 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $700,000 from the third quarter of 2019.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we recorded approximate investment income from our portfolio as follows:
    • $6.3 million from our debt investments,
    • $5.6 million from our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments,
    • $700,000 of dividend income – PIK from affiliated investments, and
    • $800,000 from all other sources.
  • Our total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were approximately $5.0 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $100,000 from the third quarter of 2019.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2019, we made additional investments of approximately $3.9 million and received proceeds of approximately $19.7 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.
  • As of December 31, 2019, the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represent a total return to shareholders):
    • The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 9.1% at current cost, compared with 9.7% as of September 30, 2019.
    • The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 11.0%, compared with 11.9% as of September 30, 2019.
    • The weighted average cash distribution yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 22.1%, compared with 19.9% as of September 30, 2019.
  • Our weighted average credit rating on a fair value basis was 2.2 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, unchanged from September 30, 2019.
  • As of December 31, 2019, we had two debt investments on non-accrual status with a combined fair value of $5.8 million.
  • On February 24, 2020 our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
 Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share
April 30, 2020 April 15, 2020 April 30, 2020 $0.067
May 31, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 29, 2020 $0.067
June 30, 2020 June 15, 2020 June 30, 2020 $0.067

We will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter results today, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Please call 1-844-792-3730 to participate. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the call. The replay number is 1-877-344-7529, and the replay passcode is 10139666.

 A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
ASSETS    
Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $467,828,907 and $486,232,755, respectively) $ 361,985,203   $ 430,496,633  
Affiliated investments (cost: $16,836,822 and $9,126,017, respectively)   2,816,790     14,492,197  
Cash equivalents   14,410,486     13,905,059  
Restricted cash   2,050,452     3,175,805  
Interest and distributions receivable   3,480,036     4,682,735  
Other assets   523,626     392,784  
Total assets $ 385,266,593   $ 467,145,213  
LIABILITIES    
Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs $ 62,989,567   $ 62,664,863  
Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs   43,313,872      
Notes payable – Credit Facility, net of deferred issuance costs   28,080,550     85,522,569  
Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to affiliate   1,480,653     3,227,456  
Accrued interest payable   632,235     488,608  
Accrued expenses   771,174     517,470  
Total liabilities   137,268,051     152,420,966  
NET ASSETS    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,448,987 and 47,650,959 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   484,489     476,509  
Capital in excess of par value   451,839,302     456,970,560  
Total distributable earnings / (accumulated losses)   (204,325,249 )   (142,722,822 )
Total net assets   247,998,542     314,724,247  
Total liabilities and net assets $ 385,266,593   $ 467,145,213  
Net asset value per common share $ 5.12   $ 6.60  


OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

  Year Ended
December 31,
2019 		Year Ended
December 31,
2018 		Year Ended
December 31,
2017
INVESTMENT INCOME      
From non-affiliated/non-control investments:      
Interest income – debt investments $ 28,000,283   $ 25,183,547   $ 24,561,956  
Income from securitization vehicles and investments   25,244,866     27,837,032     33,274,392  
Other income   1,694,434     2,984,773     3,198,469  
Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments   54,939,583     56,005,352     61,034,817  
From affiliated investments:      
Dividend income – non-cash   7,710,805          
Interest income – debt investments       271,916     382,200  
Total investment income from affiliated investments   7,710,805     271,916     382,200  
Total investment income   62,650,388     56,277,268     61,417,017  
EXPENSES      
Interest expense   9,901,426     7,181,009     12,898,815  
Base management fees   6,704,467     7,309,435     8,140,010  
Professional fees   1,454,942     1,227,296     2,799,113  
Compensation expense   832,256     907,995     901,472  
Director’s fees   417,500     441,501     584,580  
Insurance   281,146     247,178     256,956  
Transfer agent and custodian fees   239,323     227,381     244,115  
General and administrative   829,476     644,104     1,014,580  
Total expenses before incentive fees   20,660,536     18,185,899     26,839,641  
Net investment income incentive fees   3,511,493     4,585,151     3,850,646  
Capital gains incentive fees            
Total incentive fees   3,511,493     4,585,151     3,850,646  
Total expenses   24,172,029     22,771,050     30,690,287  
Net investment income   38,478,359     33,506,218     30,726,730  
Net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments      
Non-Affiliate/non-control investments   (50,107,582 )   (36,969,481 )   19,478,902  
Affiliated investments   (19,386,212 )   (2,323,867 )   3,561,269  
Total net change in unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments   (69,493,794 )   (39,293,348 )   23,040,171  
Net realized (losses) gains      
Non-Affiliated/non-control investments   (1,709,816 )   (3,370,732 )   (7,007,892 )
Affiliated investments       5,241      
Extinguishment of debt   (72,666 )   (60,752 )   (3,149,338 )
Total net realized losses   (1,782,482 )   (3,426,243 )   (10,157,230 )
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations $ (32,797,917 ) $ (9,213,373 ) $ 43,609,671  


  Year Ended
December 31,
2019 		Year Ended
December 31,
2018 		Year Ended
December 31,
2017
Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share:      
Basic and Diluted $ 0.81   $ 0.67   $ 0.60  
Net (decrease)/increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share:      
Basic $ (0.69 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.85  
Diluted $ (0.69 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.83  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:      
Basic   47,756,596     49,662,157     51,479,409  
Diluted   47,756,596     49,662,157     58,349,224  


OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  Year Ended
December 31,
2019 		Year Ended
December 31,
2018 		Year Ended
December 31,
2017 		Year Ended
December 31,
2016 		Year Ended
December 31,
2015
Per Share Data          
Net asset value at beginning of year $ 6.60   $ 7.55   $ 7.50   $ 6.40   $ 8.64  
Net investment income(1)(3)   0.81     0.67     0.60     0.52     0.66  
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(2)(3)   (1.49 )   (0.91 )   0.25     1.62     (1.85 )
Net change in net asset value from operations   (0.68 )   (0.24 )   0.85     2.14     (1.19 )
Distributions per share from net investment income   (0.80 )   (0.73 )   (0.66 )   (1.06 )   (1.14 )
Distributions based on weighted average share impact       0.01         0.01     0.01  
Tax return of capital
distributions		       (0.07 )   (0.14 )   (0.10 )    
Total distributions(4)   (0.80 )   (0.79 )   (0.80 )   (1.15 )   (1.13 )
Effect of shares issued/repurchased,
gross		       0.08         0.11     0.08  
Net asset value at end of year $ 5.12   $ 6.60   $ 7.55   $ 7.50   $ 6.40  
Per share market value at beginning of year $ 6.47   $ 5.74   $ 6.61   $ 6.08   $ 7.53  
Per share market value at end of year $ 5.44   $ 6.47   $ 5.74   $ 6.61   $ 6.08  
Total return based on Market Value(5)   (4.14 )%   26.95 %   (2.01 )%   33.29 %   (4.35 )%
Total return based on Net Asset Value(6)   (10.26 )%   (1.99 )%   11.33 %   35.31 %   (12.73 )%
Shares outstanding at end of year   48,448,987     47,650,959     51,479,409     51,479,409     56,396,435  
Ratios/Supplemental Data(8)          
Net assets at end of
period (000’s)		 $ 247,999   $ 314,724   $ 388,419   $ 385,992   $ 360,935  
Average net assets (000’s) $ 289,373   $ 369,258   $ 385,947   $ 343,328   $ 487,894  
Ratio of expenses to average net assets   8.35 %   6.17 %   7.95 %   12.38 %   9.80 %
Ratio of net investment income to average net assets   13.30 %   9.07 %   7.96 %   7.80 %   8.12 %
Portfolio turnover rate(7)   12.75 %   35.18 %   43.02 %   25.73 %   24.96 %

____________
(1)  Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.
(2)  Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
(3)  During the first quarter of 2015, the Company identified a non-material error in its accounting for income from CLO equity investments. Prospectively as of January 1, 2015, the Company records income from its CLO equity investments using the effective yield method in accordance with the accounting guidance in ASC 325-40, Beneficial Interests in Securitized Financial Assets, based upon an estimation of an effective yield to maturity utilizing assumed cash flows. An out-of-period adjustment to Net Investment Income Incentive Fees, in the amount of $2.4 million, or $0.04 per share, is reflected in the year ended December 31, 2015. Prior period amounts are not materially affected. During the quarter ended September 30, 2015, the Company recorded an out of period adjustment related to a miscalculation of discount accretion which increased interest income and increased investment cost, by approximately $1.4 million. For the year ended December 31, 2015, approximately $1.1 million, or $0.02 per share, of the adjustment related to prior years. The increase in the investment cost has a corresponding effect on the investment’s unrealized depreciation of the same amount. Management concluded the adjustment was not material to previously filed financial statements.
(4) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
(5)  Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value per share, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts.
(6)  Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value.
(7)  Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the annual cash investment sales and debt repayments or annual cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.
(8)  The following table provides supplemental performance ratios measured for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015:

  Year Ended
December 31,
2019 		Year Ended
December 31,
2018 		Year Ended
December 31,
2017 		Year Ended
December 31,
2016 		Year Ended
December 31,
2015
Ratio of expenses to average net assets:          
Expenses before incentive fees 7.14 % 4.92 % 6.95 % 11.57 % 10.00 %
Net Investment Income Incentive Fees 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.00 % 0.81 % (0.19 )%
Capital Gains Incentive Fees % % % % %
Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense, to average net assets 4.93 % 4.21 % 4.61 % 7.37 % 5.73 %

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.