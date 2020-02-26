Cue Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body, announced today it will present at the Cowen & Co. 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts and the 30th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in New York.



Presentation details can be found below:

Cowen Health Care Conference

Date and Time: Monday, March 2 at 2:10 p.m. EST

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place

A live and archived version of the webcast will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/cue/ . The presentation will be archived for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.cuebiopharma.com .

Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 18 at 9:10 a.m. EDT

Location: InterContinental Barclay Hotel (Grand Ballroom 1)

The webcast link will be available on the Cue Biopharma website two weeks prior to this event. The presentation will be archived for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.cuebiopharma.com .

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in the design and clinical development of protein biologics, immunology and immuno-oncology treatments.

For more information, visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections.

Investor Contact

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Alison Chen

LifeSci Communications

achen@lifescicomms.com



