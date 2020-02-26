Coco Key Hotel & Water Resort “Epitomizes Aquatic Safety,” Receives Prestigious Platinum International Aquatics Safety Award

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coco Key Orlando Hotel & Water Resort, a family-friendly hotel and one-of-a-kind outdoor water park under new ownership and management, has been awarded the prestigious “Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award.” To earn this award, aquatic facilities must consistently exceed industry standards in risk management and epitomize aquatic safety excellence. International Aquatic Safety Awards are presented to deserving aquatic facilities by Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc. – International Aquatic Safety and Risk Management Consultants.



“It is apparent that the entire staff embodies the idea of setting the standard in aquatic safety,” said Richard A. Carroll, Jeff Ellis & Associates, Inc. Senior Vice President and COO. “Swimmers who frequent this aquatic facility are afforded the highest degree of swimmer protection currently available for the aquatic industry.”

Only participants in the Comprehensive Aquatic Risk Management Program™ (CARMP™) are eligible for E&A’s International Aquatic Safety Awards, which are presented annually. Recipients are determined based on the results they receive from multiple unannounced aquatic facility operational safety audits conducted randomly throughout the year. E&A’s International Staff Auditors conduct these audits by gathering undercover video surveillance of individual on-duty lifeguards to accurately evaluate the lifeguards’ professional diligence and alertness to their water. Basic life support and rescue skills, both individual and team, are also evaluated along with the effectiveness of established Emergency Action Plans by simulating emergency situations. The audit concludes with administrative, supervisory and facility evaluations. E&A client facilities represent the finest and safest aquatic facilities in the world, and all clients are top performers in these audits. With such high standards set already, it is an exceptional feat for a facility to perform so well that they are granted an International Aquatic Safety Award.

International Safety Awards are presented in three levels – Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Only the elite, top 14% of E&A clients in the world receive a Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award each year.

Safety is a priority for the new ownership and management at Coco Key, and so is the impression they leave on their guests and staff. That is why they have recently redesigned all 391 spacious guestrooms and reinvented the lobby to have a more contemporary and enhanced ambiance. In addition to the interior renovations, they have also upgraded the exterior by adding new landscaping around the entire property.

To learn more about the Platinum International Aquatic Safety Award, or to plan your stay with Coco Key Orlando, please visit www.cocokeyorlando.com

ABOUT COCO KEY ORLANDO

Coco Key Hotel and Water Resort is a family-friendly hotel with 391 spacious guest rooms and a one-of-a-kind 54,000 sq. ft. canopy-covered/outdoor water park located on Orlando’s iconic International Drive. The Waterpark is home to 13 waterslides, 3 heated swimming pools and a 6,500 sq. ft. arcade! The resort’s team of lifeguards train for several hours per month to assure that guests are provided with the safest possible environment while enjoying all of the amenities Coco Key Hotel & Water Resort has to offer! To make a reservation, guests can call 407-351-2626 or visit www.cocokeyorlando.com .

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

The company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Hotels & Resorts call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

