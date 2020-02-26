Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Oil & Gas Explorer Proves Up Exciting Measured Oil and Gas Production from Orogrande Basin Project'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovering a new oil field is a major accomplishment. But effectively producing hydrocarbons from that field is seen as a truly exceptional, massive success. So, when a small oil and gas exploration company reaches that milestone, investors are wise to pay very close attention.



Company mentioned: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH:NASDAQ)

It's one big reason analyst Clive Maund told his subscribers he views this small-cap energy company as a "strong buy," a call he reiterated on February 25 when he wrote, "Torchlight is rated an immediate buy."

Torchlight Energy Resources is a small-cap oil and gas explorer. But don't be misled, because the company controls a major play in the newly emerging West Texas Orogrande.

And as TRCH's newest press release reveals, its latest results are off the charts. Torchlight just announced it has measured substantial initial potential oil and gas hydrocarbon recoveries from the recently drilled and completed Cactus A35 #1H well.

