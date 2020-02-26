Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Datable's Multi-Channel Rewards Program Converts Data into Dollars with Its Loyal Customers, Top Line Revenue Expected to More Than Double for 2020'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datable Technology Corp. (DAC:TSX.V; TTMZF:USOTC), a company that develops online consumer loyalty and reward programs, is now benefiting from the loyalty of its own big-brand name customer base. Longer-term clients such as Universal Pictures, Fandango and Toro are renewing and upsizing their contracts to the point where the company already has visibility to more than double its top line revenue from $1.5 million in 2019 (with a notable 70% gross margin) to "at least $3 million" for 2020, according to management. Entertainment giant Universal significantly upped its activity with a 2020 commitment of $720,000 announced February 25.



Meanwhile, more powerhouses such as Red Bull and Proctor and Gamble are also signing on. The bottom line is that the company is now trading at a lowly $2.8 million market cap, which is below anticipated revenue for this year. At just four pennies a share, this is a cheap, cheap stock.

