Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New book celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Chrétien government’s 1995 budget coming Thursday, Feb. 27

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Fraser Institute will release a new book of essays on Jean Chretien’s 1995 federal budget.



The Budget that Changed Canada: Essays on the 25th Anniversary of the 1995 Budget spotlights different successes of the budget, including how it led to balanced budgets, reduced debt and eventually much-needed tax relief.

The essays, written by economists such as Jack Mintz and Don Drummond, among others, also highlight how the 1995 budget set Canada on a course of more than 10 years of economic prosperity.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Feb. 27 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jason Clemens, Executive Vice President

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.