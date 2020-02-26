There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,940 in the last 365 days.

Wearable medical device Market 2020 - Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2023

The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach a market value of USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 from USD 7,859.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast 2023.the Americas held the largest share of the market at 33.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.2% and 24.4 %, respectively.

Global "Wearable medical device Market Report (2020 – 2023) focuses on manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the major players better. This study also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional expansion status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Wearable medical device Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

  • Apple Inc. (US)
  •  Fitbit Inc. (US)
  •  Honeywell International Inc. (US)
  •  Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)
  •  LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
  •  NIKE Inc. (US)
  •  Motorola Solutions Inc. (US)
  •  Qualcomm Inc. (US)
  •  Sony Corporation (Japan)
  •  Omron Corporation (Japan)
  •  Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
  •  and Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Key Findings
• The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.0 % from 2018 to 2023.
• On the basis of type, the activity monitors segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 22.4 % in 2017.
• The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2023.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2023.

Target Audience
• Wearable Medical Device Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Market Research and Consulting Service Providers, Potential Investors, Raw Material Suppliers

This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

  • North America Country (United States, Canada)
  • South America
  • Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
  • Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
  • Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Key Benefits:

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Wearable medical device market growth is provided.
  • The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.
  • Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Objective of Studies:

  • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
  • To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the wearable medical device market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
  • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global wearable medical device market.
  • To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
  • To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

Table of Contents:

  • 1 Report Prologue
  • 2 Executive Summary
  • 3 Market Introduction
  • 3.1 Scope of the Study
  • 3.2 Research Objective
  • 3.3 List of Assumptions
  • 3.4 Market Structure
  • 4 Research Methodology
  • 4.1 Research Process
  • 4.2 Primary Research
  • 4.3 Secondary Research
  • 4.4 Market Size Estimation
  • 4.5 Forecast Model
  • 5 Market Dynamics
  • 5.1 Introduction
  • 5.2 Drivers
  • 5.2.1 The proliferation of smartphones and wearable medical devices into healthcare
  • 5.2.2 Connected healthcare applications have increased the involvement of the patient population
  • 5.2.3 Cost-effectiveness and patients' convenience will drive the wearable medical devices market
  • 5.2.4 A continuous increase in lifestyle disease has led to the development of personalized healthcare solutions
  • 5.3 Restraints
  • 5.3.1 Increasing privacy and cybercrimes restrain the growth of the wearable medical devices market
  • 5.3.2 Lack of awareness about the possible applications of connected healthcare
  • 5.3.3 Reluctance to share information regarding the health has limited the growth of the market
  • 5.4 Opportunities
  • 5.4.1 Growing partnerships between the companies have become the entrance gateway for new firms
  • 5.4.2 Introduction of connected healthcare in developing economies will boost the growth of the
  • connected healthcare 33
  • 6 Market Factor Analysis
  • 6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
  • 6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
  • 6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
  • 6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
  • 6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
  • 6.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry
  • 6.2 Value Chain Analysis
  • 6.2.1 Device Manufacturers
  • 6.2.2 App Developers
  • 6.2.3 Network Providers/Mobile Operators
  • 6.2.4 Healthcare Providers and Pharmaceuticals
  • 6.2.5 Patients
  • 7 Global Wearable Medical Device Market, by Type
  • 7.1 Overview
  • 7.1.1 Activity Monitors
  • 7.1.2 Smart Watches
  • 7.1.3 Smart Clothing
  • 7.1.4 Patches

Continue….

