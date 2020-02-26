Wearable medical device Market 2020 - Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2023
The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach a market value of USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 from USD 7,859.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast 2023.the Americas held the largest share of the market at 33.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.2% and 24.4 %, respectively.
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Wearable medical device Market” Report (2020 – 2023) focuses on manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the major players better. This study also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional expansion status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Wearable medical device Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:
- Apple Inc. (US)
- Fitbit Inc. (US)
- Honeywell International Inc. (US)
- Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)
- LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
- NIKE Inc. (US)
- Motorola Solutions Inc. (US)
- Qualcomm Inc. (US)
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- Omron Corporation (Japan)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- and Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach a market value of USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 from USD 7,859.4 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast 2023.the Americas held the largest share of the market at 33.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.2% and 24.4 %, respectively.
Get Sample PDF of report @ http://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/13634803
Key Findings
• The global wearable medical device market is expected to reach USD 27,255.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 23.0 % from 2018 to 2023.
• On the basis of type, the activity monitors segment accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 22.4 % in 2017.
• The market in the Americas is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% from 2018 to 2023.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2018 to 2023.
Target Audience
• Wearable Medical Device Manufacturers, Suppliers and Distributors, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Market Research and Consulting Service Providers, Potential Investors, Raw Material Suppliers
This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
- North America Country (United States, Canada)
- South America
- Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
- Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
- Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13634803
Key Benefits:
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the Wearable medical device market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.
And More….
Objective of Studies:
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the wearable medical device market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global wearable medical device market.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
Table of Contents:
- 1 Report Prologue
- 2 Executive Summary
- 3 Market Introduction
- 3.1 Scope of the Study
- 3.2 Research Objective
- 3.3 List of Assumptions
- 3.4 Market Structure
- 4 Research Methodology
- 4.1 Research Process
- 4.2 Primary Research
- 4.3 Secondary Research
- 4.4 Market Size Estimation
- 4.5 Forecast Model
- 5 Market Dynamics
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Drivers
- 5.2.1 The proliferation of smartphones and wearable medical devices into healthcare
- 5.2.2 Connected healthcare applications have increased the involvement of the patient population
- 5.2.3 Cost-effectiveness and patients' convenience will drive the wearable medical devices market
- 5.2.4 A continuous increase in lifestyle disease has led to the development of personalized healthcare solutions
- 5.3 Restraints
- 5.3.1 Increasing privacy and cybercrimes restrain the growth of the wearable medical devices market
- 5.3.2 Lack of awareness about the possible applications of connected healthcare
- 5.3.3 Reluctance to share information regarding the health has limited the growth of the market
- 5.4 Opportunities
- 5.4.1 Growing partnerships between the companies have become the entrance gateway for new firms
- 5.4.2 Introduction of connected healthcare in developing economies will boost the growth of the
- connected healthcare 33
- 6 Market Factor Analysis
- 6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model
- 6.1.1 Threat of New Entrants
- 6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- 6.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
- 6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
- 6.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry
- 6.2 Value Chain Analysis
- 6.2.1 Device Manufacturers
- 6.2.2 App Developers
- 6.2.3 Network Providers/Mobile Operators
- 6.2.4 Healthcare Providers and Pharmaceuticals
- 6.2.5 Patients
- 7 Global Wearable Medical Device Market, by Type
- 7.1 Overview
- 7.1.1 Activity Monitors
- 7.1.2 Smart Watches
- 7.1.3 Smart Clothing
- 7.1.4 Patches
Continue….
Buy this report (Price USD 4450 for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/13634803
CONTACT US Mr. Ajay More Phone: +14242530807 / + 44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@360marketupdates.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.