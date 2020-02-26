iQSTEL Announces the Completion by itsBchain of Its Blockchain-based Payment Solution Software Blueprint for Telefonica, Deutsche Telecom and Other Tier 1 Carrier Interconnects

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) today announced the software blueprint for its blockchain-based Voice, SMS, and Data Wholesale Carrier Settlement and Payment Platform is complete.



Blockchain technology is turning the payment processing world upside down. Rapid processing with fraud mitigation all in one forensic friendly system. It will drive the Telecom market out of the dark ages and into the 21st century.

Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We are very pleased with the speed at which this software blueprint has been completed by itsBchain. Final assembly of the payment solutions platform has begun with the anticipation of an early Q3 delivery for beta testing. We already anticipate beta testing to begin with some of our biggest carrier clients such as Telefonica (Spain and Latin America), Millicom (Tigo brand for Latin America), Telecom Italia and Deutsche Telecom.”

“The demand for an efficient Tier-1 payment system is felt across the telecom industry as a whole. Currently, receivables time frames are 35-40 days. Our vision in itsBchain is to be the first blockchain solution for this market, dramatically reducing the receivables time frame to as little as a day. In addition, our blockchain-based solution will virtually eliminate fraud, currently an uncontrolled detriment to corporate bottom lines in the Telecom market. Today, the carrier interconnection market is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year and our system will bring transparency, efficiency and increased profits to the carriers. This is one of the biggest opportunities currently in the telco industry worldwide,” concluded Mr. Iglesias, the Company’s CEO.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a technology company offering a wide array of services to the Telecommunications Industry. These include services to International Long-Distance Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), Retail and Corporate markets (ILD Retail), Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity, Satellite Communications services, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) services, Internet of Things (IoT) technology solutions, Data Center facilities capacity leasing, and Blockchain solutions for the Telecommunications industry.

About Etelix.com USA, LLC:

Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America and Europe. Enabled by its 214-license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Etelix provides International Long-Distance voice services for Telecommunications Operators (ILD Wholesale), and Submarine Fiber Optic Network capacity for internet (4G and 5G). Etelix was founded in 2008 and has been profitable since inception.

About SwissLink Carrier AG:

SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Swiss licensed Operator, having a domestic Interconnect with Swisscom, allowing their international Carrier Customers direct terminations via SwissLink into all Switzerland Fix & Mobile Networks. Since the takeover from Swissphone in November 2018 and the rename into SwissLink, they operate on a profitable level.

About QGlobal SMS LLC.:

QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US. QGlobal SMS has commercial presence in Europe, USA and Latin America. QGlobal SMS has robust international interconnection with Tier1 SMS Aggregators, guarantying its customers high quality and low termination rates, over more than 100 countries worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

