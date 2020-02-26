Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

4Q and full year 2019 revenue of $47.7 million and $233.1 million, respectively.

4Q and full year 2019 total tons sold of approximately 462,000 and 2,462,000, respectively.

4Q and full year 2019 net income of $2.4 million and $31.6 million, respectively.

4Q and full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $19.6 million and $87.1 million, respectively.

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company” or “Smart Sand”), a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, is a low-cost producer of high quality Northern White raw frac sand and provider of proppant logistics solutions through both our in-basin transloading terminal and wellsite storage solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Charles Young, Smart Sand’s Chief Executive Officer, stated “In spite of challenging market conditions, Smart Sand delivered another solid quarter to finish out an impressive year. During 2019, we demonstrated the value of our mine to wellsite solutions strategy by increasing activity through our Van Hook terminal and beginning the buildup of our SmartSystems™ equipment. As of today, we have nine SmartSystems fleets leased to customers. Additionally, we refinanced our former credit facility with a five-year bank financing and a five-year equipment lease arrangement that provide Smart Sand with long-term capital to support our ongoing operations. We believe that we have established the foundation to support our long-term strategy to provide sustainable sand supply and logistics solutions to our customers for 2020 and beyond."

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $233.1 million for the full year 2019 were the highest in the history of the Company, representing a 10% increase over full year 2018 revenues of $212.5 million. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher shortfall revenue from customers that did not take their contractual minimum volumes of sand and higher logistics revenue due to higher in-basin sales and rentals of our SmartSystems equipment.

Overall tons sold were approximately 2,462,000 in the full year 2019, compared to full year 2018 volume of 2,995,000 tons. Tons sold decreased by 18% due to decreased exploration and production activity among some of our customers and in the oil and natural gas industry in general.

Net income was $31.6 million, or $0.79 per basic share and $0.78 per diluted share for the full year 2019, compared with net income of $18.7 million, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share, for the full year 2018, an increase of 69% year over year. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher shortfall revenue from customers that did not take their contractual minimum volumes of sand, increased volumes shipped through our Van Hook terminal and leased SmartSystems equipment. Impairment losses negatively impacted net income in 2019 and 2018 by $15.5 million and $17.8 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $87.1 million for the full year 2019 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $66.0 million for the full year 2018, an increase of 32% year over year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to higher shortfall and logistics revenue, partially offset by increased transportation charges and lower overall volumes of sand sold.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues were $47.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 27% decrease compared to third quarter 2019 revenues of $65.7 million. Fourth quarter 2019 revenues decreased by 9% compared to fourth quarter 2018 revenues of $52.2 million. The decrease in revenues over the previous quarter was primarily attributable to a decline in total sales volumes. The decrease in revenue over the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a decline in total sales volumes, partially offset by high shortfall revenue in 2019.

Overall tons sold were approximately 462,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to approximately 611,000 tons for the third quarter of 2019 and approximately 610,000 tons in the fourth quarter 2018, decreases of 24% for each comparable period. The decline in volumes aligns with the overall decline in completion activity and frac sand use in the industry for the fourth quarter 2019.

Net income was $2.4 million, or $0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $10.9 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share for the third quarter of 2019, and net loss of $4.4 million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was negatively impacted by an impairment charge of $7.9 million on our Hixton site, partially offset by gross profit on sand sales, logistics and shortfall revenue. Net income was also impacted by lower total volumes sold in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the previous quarter and the same period in the prior year. Net income in the third quarter of 2019 and net loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 were primarily attributable to non-cash impairment charges of $7.6 million and $17.8 million, respectively. The impairment charges were partially offset by strong in-basin sales generated from our Van Hook terminal in each of the periods, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 32% compared to third quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million and an increase of 5% from $18.7 million during the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower sales volumes which was partially offset by lower costs of sales and continued high shortfall revenue recognized in the quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the fourth quarter 2018 was primarily due to higher shortfall revenue.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and provide our customers with proppant logistics solutions from the mine to the wellsite. Northern White raw frac sand is a premium proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. We also offer logistics solutions to our customers through our Van Hook transloading terminal in the Bakken and SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We own and operate a frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin, which is capable of processing 5.5 million tons annually and has proven recoverable reserves of approximately 316 million tons.

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 47,667 $ 65,690 $ 52,248 Cost of goods sold 29,793 38,555 34,217 Gross profit 17,874 27,135 18,031 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 3,094 2,958 2,448 Depreciation and amortization 457 623 678 Selling, general and administrative 3,045 2,693 2,617 Change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration (515 ) (1,215 ) 242 Impairment loss 7,914 7,628 17,835 Total operating expenses 13,995 12,687 23,820 Operating income 3,879 14,448 (5,789 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (678 ) (968 ) (828 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (561 ) — — Other income 42 15 48 Total other income (expenses), net (1,197 ) (953 ) (780 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 2,682 13,495 (6,569 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 294 2,569 (2,136 ) Net income $ 2,388 $ 10,926 $ (4,433 ) Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 40,234 40,233 40,262 Diluted 40,238 40,240 40,262

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (audited) (audited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 233,073 $ 212,470 Cost of goods sold 152,021 144,903 Gross profit 81,052 67,567 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 11,560 11,043 Depreciation and amortization 2,411 1,843 Selling, general and administrative 11,328 12,825 Change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration (3,272 ) (1,858 ) Impairment loss 15,542 17,835 Total operating expenses 37,569 41,688 Operating income 43,483 25,879 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (3,621 ) (2,266 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (561 ) — Other income 131 197 Total other income (expenses), net (4,051 ) (2,069 ) Income before income tax expense 39,432 23,810 Income tax expense 7,809 5,122 Net income $ 31,623 $ 18,688 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.46 Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 40,135 40,427 Diluted 40,337 40,449

SMART SAND, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share amounts) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,639 $ 1,466 Accounts receivable, net 60,052 18,989 Unbilled receivables 4,765 7,823 Inventories 21,415 18,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,506 3,243 Total current assets 90,377 50,096 Property, plant and equipment, net 230,461 248,396 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,178 — Intangible assets, net 9,046 18,068 Other assets 3,541 3,732 Total assets $ 361,603 $ 320,292 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,961 $ 11,336 Accrued and other expenses 8,578 8,392 Deferred revenue, current 7,654 4,095 Income taxes payable 542 — Long-term debt, net, current 6,175 829 Operating lease liabilities, current 13,108 — Total current liabilities 40,018 24,652 Deferred revenue, net 1,670 — Long-term debt, net 28,240 47,893 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 15,469 — Deferred tax liabilities, long-term, net 24,021 17,898 Asset retirement obligation 6,142 13,322 Contingent consideration 1,900 7,167 Total liabilities 117,460 110,932 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common Stock 40 40 Treasury stock, at cost (2,979 ) (2,839 ) Additional paid-in capital 165,223 162,195 Retained earnings 81,900 50,277 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41 ) (313 ) Total stockholders’ equity 244,143 209,360 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 361,603 $ 320,292

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income, plus: (i) depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; (ii) income tax (benefit) expense; (iii) interest expense; and (iv) franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus: (i) gain or loss on sale of fixed assets or discontinued operations; (ii) integration and transition costs associated with specified transactions; (iii) equity compensation; (iv) acquisition and development costs; (v) non-recurring cash charges related to restructuring, retention and other similar actions; (vi) earn-out, contingent consideration obligations and other acquisition and development costs; and (vii) non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks, to assess:

the financial performance of our assets without regard to the impact of financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis of our assets;

the viability of capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;

our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in our industry without regard to the impact of financing methods or capital structure; and

our debt covenant compliance, as Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of critical covenants to the ABL Credit Facility.

We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ 2,388 $ 10,926 $ (4,433 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,250 6,992 5,780 Income tax (benefit) expense 294 2,569 (2,135 ) Interest expense 679 969 832 Franchise taxes 51 56 59 EBITDA $ 10,662 $ 21,512 $ 103 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets (1 ) (15 ) 68 Equity compensation (1) 708 663 721 Acquisition and development costs (2) (315 ) (1,208 ) 263 Non-cash impairment loss 7,914 7,628 17,835 Cash charges related to restructuring and retention 55 — 112 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 64 178 (356 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 561 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,648 $ 28,758 $ 18,746

(1) Represents the non-cash expenses for stock-based awards issued to our employees and employee stock purchase plan compensation expense.

(2) Represents costs incurred related to the business combinations and current development project activities. The three months ended December 31, 2019 includes $515 fair value adjustment partially offset by $200 related to development project activities. The three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $1,215 fair value adjustment of contingent consideration.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income $ 31,623 $ 18,688 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,135 18,165 Income tax (benefit) expense 7,809 5,122 Interest expense 3,626 2,320 Franchise taxes 285 442 EBITDA $ 70,478 $ 44,737 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets (42 ) 321 Equity compensation (1) 2,755 2,670 Acquisition and development costs (2) (3,047 ) (218 ) Non-cash impairment loss 15,542 17,835 Cash charges related to retention and employee relocation 137 674 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 687 (26 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 561 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,071 $ 65,993

(1) Represents the non-cash expenses for stock-based awards issued to our employees and employee stock purchase plan compensation expense.

(2) Represents costs incurred related to the business combinations and current development project activities. The year ended December 31, 2019 includes $3,272 decrease in the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Quickthree and $225 related to development project activities. The year ended December 31, 2018 includes $1,858 decrease in the estimated fair value of our contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Quickthree, partially offset by $1,146 of costs related to the acquisition of Quickthree and $494 related to development project activities.

_________________________

Contribution Margin

We also use contribution margin, which we define as total revenues less costs of goods sold excluding depreciation, depletion and accretion of asset retirement obligations, to measure our financial and operating performance. Contribution margin excludes other operating expenses and income, including costs not directly associated with the operations of our business such as accounting, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and other administrative activities.

Historically, we have reported production costs and production cost per ton as non-GAAP financial measures. As we expand our logistics activities and continue to sell sand closer to the wellhead, our sand production costs will only be a portion of our overall cost structure.

Gross profit is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to contribution margin. Contribution margin should not be considered an alternative to gross profit presented in accordance with GAAP. Because contribution margin may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of contribution margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of contribution margin to gross profit.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands) Revenue $ 47,667 $ 65,690 $ 52,248 Cost of goods sold 29,793 38,555 34,217 Gross profit 17,874 27,135 18,031 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold 6,858 6,547 4,746 Contribution margin $ 24,732 $ 33,682 $ 22,777 Contribution margin per ton $ 53.53 $ 55.13 $ 37.34 Total tons sold 462 611 610





Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Revenue $ 233,073 $ 212,470 Cost of goods sold 152,021 144,903 Gross profit 81,052 67,567 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion of asset retirement obligations included in cost of goods sold 25,412 16,297 Contribution margin $ 106,464 $ 83,864 Contribution margin per ton $ 43.24 $ 28.00 Total tons sold 2,462 2,995

