GTA new home market busy in January

Sales of single-family homes with 1,006 units sold were up 126 per cent from January 2019

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GTA new home market saw a busier than usual January, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced today.

There were 2,106 total new home sales in January 2020, which was up 65 per cent from January 2019 and 14 per cent above the 10-year average, according to Altus Group*, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence.

January new home sales included 1,100 new condominium apartments, including units in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, up 33 per cent from January 2019 and 12 per cent above the 10-year average. Sales of single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses), with 1,006 units sold, were up 126 per cent from January 2019 and 16 per cent above the 10-year average.

“The momentum that we saw building in the GTA new home market as 2019 progressed has carried over into early 2020,” said Patricia Arsenault, Altus Group’s Executive Vice President, Data Solutions. “Both end-user buyers and investors are showing more confidence than a year ago, which suggests 2020 will be another solid year for new home sales.”

In January, the benchmark price for new condo apartments was $925,209, which was up 15.1 per cent over the last 12 months, and the benchmark price for new single-family homes was $1,097,613, which was down 2.9 per cent over the last 12 months.

With very few projects launching in January, as is common for the time of year, remaining inventory decreased compared to the previous month, to 16,176 units, comprised of 11,632 condominium apartment units and 4,544 single-family homes. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction, and in completed buildings.

“The year has started off with a strong demand for new homes,” said David Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “To ensure that, in the long-term, GTA new home buyers find the range of homes and prices they are seeking, we can’t take our eye off the supply side of the housing equation.”

January New Home Sales by Municipality: **

January 2020 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Durham 25 26 13 176 48 80 201 74 93 Halton 58 24 38 188 251 171 246 275 209 Peel 86 132 86 190 80 30 276 212 116 Toronto 660 594 592 16 4 8 676 598 600 York 271 53 83 436 63 80 707 116 163 GTA 1,100 829 812 1,006 446 369 2,106 1,275 1,181

Source: Altus Group

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

-30-

For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact John Provenzano, BILD Communications and Marketing Manager, at JProvenzano@bildgta.ca, (416) 617-7994.

*Altus Group should be credited as BILD’s official source of new home market intelligence.

**Historical data are subject to revisions.

Attachment

John Provenzano Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 4166443912 jprovenzano@bildgta.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.