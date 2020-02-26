Plasma Fractionation Market to Garner $30.53 Billion by 2028 at 6.1% CAGR: AMR

Rise in the geriatric population, surge in usage of immunoglobulins in areas of medicine, rise in prevalence of rare diseases, and increase in number of plasma collection centers have boosted the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. The market across China held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total revenue. On the other hand, the neurology segment dominated the market, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global plasma fractionation market held $16.82 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $30.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2028.

Rise in geriatric population, surge in usage of immunoglobulins in areas of medicine, rise in prevalence of rare diseases, and increase in number of plasma collection centers have boosted the growth of the global plasma fractionation market. However, high cost of plasma-derived products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, potential for growth in emerging countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global plasma fractionation market is divided on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is categorized into albumin, immunoglobulins, and coagulation factor VIII. The segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2028. However, the immunoglobulins segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into neurology, hematology, immunology, critical care and others. The neurology segment dominated the market, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, and research laboratories. The global plasma fractionation market is divided into Russia, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, China (Including Taiwan), India, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam, Argentina, Thailand, Nigeria, and rest of the world. The market across China held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total revenue. Moreover, the country is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the larger patient base of disorders such as Von Willebrand diseases, hemophilia coupled with increase in awareness regarding blood donations.

The global plasma fractionation market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Baxter International Inc., Grifols SA, Bio Product Laboratory, CSL LTD., Sanquin, Octapharma AG, Kedrion, Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des, Biotest, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

