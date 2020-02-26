Audrey Herrick of Awaken with Audrey to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GREAT BARRINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUTV News Radio has been exploring some impressive concepts with Audrey Herrick, an acknowledged leader in healing and energy work, and someone whose impact led to her being named one of our Women Making A Difference in America. There are virtually no limits to her work, talent and mission. People who come to Audrey for healing often admire her loving presence, and deep spiritual perspectives. She takes great delight in helping them awaken—to understand their many relationships, desires, and best sense of self. Audrey explores and unites these aspects of each client, sharing unconditional love, and empowering them to feel and live more masterfully.

One catalyst for Audrey’s healing career was the untimely death of her father. Recently graduated from college, where she had studied Journalism, Audrey found herself facing deep questions about the transition from life to the beyond, energy and the physical body. She had long noticed a special ability to receive and transmit energy, and so began to pursue new studies and certifications.

Audrey’s healing business today incorporates many different methods, such as Chakra balancing, Reiki, reflexology, Somatic Healing, light body awakening and energy alignment. These can differ with each client, their needs, circumstances and interests. She never stops exploring or learning new techniques either and always seeks new ways to be of service to humankind.

Whatever Audrey does she does with Love. In this last part of her series, Audrey is going to talk about all the different kinds of love in our world. She will discuss what truly unconditional love is, and what love brings to the various relationships in our lives—from the self to the romantic.

Audrey wants listeners to remember one important thing, and it’s something tied to the name of her practice.

“All the power we need is already within us. The power to heal, be free and happy, and become something new. All you need to do is awaken it.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Audrey Herrick in interviews on Thursdays at 4:00pm EST, with Jim Masters on February 27th, March 5th and March 19th, and with Doug Llewelyn on March 12th

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

To learn more about Audrey and all her energy work, please visit https://awakenwithaudrey.com



