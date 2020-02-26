Angolan President encourages UN Secretary-General

Geneva, ANGOLA, February 26 - A verbal message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, was conveyed this Tuesday, in Geneva, to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Portuguese António Guterres. ,

In the message, transmitted by the Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Téte António, President João Lourenço expresses, among other issues, his encouragement to António Guterres, in his noble mission of leading the destinies of the United Nations.

On the other hand, President João Lourenço's verbal message to António Guterres alludes to the role and international commitments of the Government of Angola, with particular emphasis on the African continent, in general, and in the Great Lakes region and Central Africa, in particular. The Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs also conveyed to António Guterres the desire of the Government of Angola to receive a visit from the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Téte António heads the multi-sectoral delegation of Angola to the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.