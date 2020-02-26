Sports Equity Firm Enumis Capital Announce Record Profits for the Last Quarter of 2019

WEMBLEY, LONDON, ENGLAND, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software based investment company have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 12 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2020.

Enumis Capital have slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events around the world since 2009.

Enumis Capital are only going to become bigger due to the huge news out of the US in 2018. The Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional, changing the future of sports betting in the United States. Before this ruling it was illegal to gamble in the United States except in certain states and cities such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Enumis Capital are on course to become the first Sports Trading company to benefit from this ruling as they have announced plans that will see them partner with some newly established Sport Exchanges in the US and the UK in order to get the best possible prices on trades for their clients at Enumis Capital.

We have also seen them take further steps into uncharted territory as they were recently rewarded an FCA licence. We believe that Enumis Capital are the only Sports Trading firm to be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. This is surely going to boost security and peace of mind for the clients at Enumis Capital.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.