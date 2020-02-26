Ahold Delhaize publishes 2019 Annual Report and issues convocation for 2020 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

/EIN News/ -- Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 26, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize today publishes its 2019 Annual Report, an integrated report that provides an overview of the Company’s financial and non-financial performance in 2019.

Ahold Delhaize’s 2019 Annual Report will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which will be held on April 8, 2020. The convocation, the agenda (including explanatory notes), and other relevant documentation for the AGM are available via this link.

The 2019 Annual Report is available here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.