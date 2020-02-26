Noranda Income Fund Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noranda Income Fund (TSX:NIF.UN) (the “Fund”) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Except where otherwise indicated, all amounts in this press release are expressed in US dollars.



Full-Year 2019 Overview

Loss before income taxes were $0.2 million in 2019, compared to earnings before income taxes of $16.3 million in 2018

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $23.4 million in 2019 compared to $17.0 million in 2018

of $23.4 million in 2019 compared to $17.0 million in 2018 Zinc metal production decreased 3% to 262,965 tonnes from 270,076 tonnes in 2018

Zinc metal sales were 262,341 tonnes, down 5% from 275,676 tonnes in 2018

By-product revenues from the sale of copper in cake and sulphuric acid of $34.7 million, compared to $28.3 million for 2018

On December 19, 2019, the Board of Trustees of the Fund announced a special cash distribution of CAD$0.03 per unit, payable on January 27, 2020, to Priority and Ordinary Unitholders

Q4 2019 Overview

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $11.2 million in Q4 2019 compared to a loss of $7.1 million in Q4 2018

of $11.2 million in Q4 2019 compared to a loss of $7.1 million in Q4 2018 6% decrease in zinc metal production to 70,053 tonnes from 74,676 tonnes in Q4 2018

8% decrease in zinc metal sales to 69,446 tonnes from 75,265 tonnes in Q4 2018

“2019 was characterized by production challenges in the first half of the year, which impacted our annual production and sales volumes. Importantly, our operations teams worked diligently throughout the second half of the year to successfully stabilize production and address equipment maintenance issues. This enabled us to achieve our revised 2019 annual production and sales targets and kick off 2020 on more solid footing.

“As we continue to adjust our operations to the processing of higher volumes of higher-impurity zinc concentrate, we have set our 2020 annual production and sales target to between 260,000 and 270,000 tonnes,” said Liana Centomo, Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, the Fund’s manager.

Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Results

Loss before income taxes were $0.2 million in 2019, compared to earnings before income taxes of $16.3 million in 2018. The $16.5 million decrease mainly relates to lower revenues in 2019 resulting from lower sales volume and lower zinc prices as well as higher production costs combined with the $19.8 million favourable impact in 2018 related to the derivative financial instrument gain recorded in 2018 due to the change in market value of the Fund’s financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $23.4 million in 2019 compared to $17.0 million in 2018. The $6.4 million increase mainly relates to the $20.6 million favourable impact of fluctuating zinc prices on inventory values (net of change in fair value of embedded derivatives) in 2019 compared to 2018, partially offset by the decrease in sales volume and higher production costs in 2019. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million compared to a loss of $7.1 million for the corresponding period of 2018. The $18.3 million favourable variance is mainly due to lower raw material costs partially offset by lower zinc prices in 2019 compared to 2018.

Production costs before change in inventory in 2019 were $140.3 million, $7.0 million higher than $133.3 million recorded for the same period in 2018. The higher production costs in 2019 were a result of higher costs of energy and operating supplies mainly due to unplanned maintenance events and increased residue management.

Unit production costs2 were $534 per tonne in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $494 in the comparable period in 2018, as a result of higher production costs and lower production.

Cash provided by operating activities in 2019 was $19.0 million, including positive $14.3 million decrease in non-cash working capital due mainly to a decrease in accounts receivable partly offset by a decrease in accounts payables and accrued liabilities and a decrease in deferred revenues. In 2018, cash used in operating activities was $7.5 million, including a negative $41.9 million increase in non-cash working capital due mainly to a decrease in accounts payables and accrued liabilities, a decrease in deferred revenues and an increase in accounts receivable partly offset by a decrease in inventories.

As at December 31, 2019, the Fund’s debt was $136.0 million, up from $133.7 million at the end of December 2018. The Fund’s cash as at December 31, 2019 increased to $1.1 million from $0.7 million as at December 31, 2018.

Outlook for the Fund

According to industry analysts such as Wood Mackenzie and CRU, the zinc concentrate market tightness that began in 2016 continued throughout 2017 and 2018. A turnaround has occurred due to higher mine production in 2019 and cuts to smelter production resulting from a widespread crackdown from China’s environmental agencies combined with production issues at various smelters around the world. Chinese refined metal production has increased but was partially offset by declines outside of China. The slight increase in global production, however, was insufficient to meet global metal demand. The refined deficit maintained historically low metal stocks. The refined market is expected to move into a small surplus in 2020 without much impact on global metal stocks. Commodity prices, including zinc, may be subdued by the ongoing US-China trade war regardless of the favourable underlying fundamentals.

Wood Mackenzie further reported that over the next few years, an increasing concentrate surplus will increase treatment charges. Consequences of excessive concentrate stocks may lead to unsold concentrate and higher treatment charges which may also result in mine production cuts or closures. Wood Mackenzie is predicting improvements in Chinese smelter utilization rate to curtail rising excess concentrate levels.

As per Wood Mackenzie, the indicative spot treatment charges on Chinese imported concentrates rose from $15 per tonne in December 2017 to $187 per tonne in December 2018, $270 per tonne in June 2019 and $305 per tonne in December 2019.

The impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the Chinese zinc industry is starting to be seen in both supply and demand. The long-term impact will depend on the length and extent of the epidemic.

Production and Sales Outlook

The Fund’s estimates for its 2020 zinc metal production and sales are as follows:

Production: 260,000 to 270,000 tonnes Sales: 260,000 to 270,000 tonnes

The Fund’s ability to meet the targets identified above is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which can be found in “Forward-Looking Information”.

Quality and Availability of Zinc Concentrates

The global quality of zinc concentrates has been declining in terms of zinc grade and the level of impurities contained within. The impact on a smelter is an increase in the level of residues to be treated per tonne of zinc produced. The Fund is continually focused on optimizing its existing facilities and is assessing the impact of this global trend on its operating capacities to determine what capital investments could be made to improve production capacity and overall profitability.

Concentrate inventory levels continue to be variable, due to large and irregular offshore deliveries of concentrate and the requirement to mix feed qualities to maximize the Processing Facility’s production. Variations in feed quality and feed mix could impact production and inventory levels.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, February 26, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-in: 1 (877) 291-4570 (toll-free North America) or 647-788-4919

To access webcast: http://www.norandaincomefund.com/investor/conference.php

The recording will be available until midnight on March 3, 2020, conference ID 5569077 at 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free North America) or 416-621-4642.

Readers should be advised that the summarized communication presented in this press release is limited in its disclosure. It is not a suitable source of information for readers who are unfamiliar with the Fund, and it is not in any way a substitute for reading the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A because a reader relying on this summary alone might overlook decision critical information.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events, results or performance to be materially different from any future events, results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and as a result, the Fund cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements or information will materialize.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of general business and economic conditions, the Fund's ability to operate at normal production levels, the Fund's capital expenditure requirements and other general risks and uncertainties set out in the Fund's continuous disclosure documents on available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on, among other things, management's current estimates, expectations, assumptions, plans and intentions, which management believes are reasonable as of the current date, and which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, the Fund does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements or information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Fund or on the Fund's behalf.

Noranda Income Fund is an income trust whose units trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NIF.UN”. Noranda Income Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets (the “Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America, where the majority of zinc customers are located. It produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from sourced zinc concentrates. The Processing Facility is operated and managed by Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Canada Corporation.

Further information about Noranda Income Fund can be found at:

www.norandaincomefund.com .

Key Performance Drivers The following table provides a summary of the performance of the Fund’s key drivers: Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Zinc concentrate and secondary feed processed (tonnes) 124,464 130,051 510,560 523,960 Zinc grade (%) 52.9 51.5 52.6 52.1 Zinc recovery (%) 96.3 97.7 96.5 97.5 Zinc metal production (tonnes) 70,053 74,676 262,965 270,076 Zinc metal sales (tonnes) 69,446 75,265 262,341 275,676 Zinc cathode converted into zinc metal - - - 20,000 Realized zinc price (US$/pound) 1.15 1.26 1.23 1.40 Average LME zinc price (US$/pound) 1.08 1.19 1.16 1.33 By-product revenues ($ millions) 10 6.5 34.7 28.3 Copper in cake production (tonnes) 626 775 2,658 2,547 Copper in cake sales (tonnes) 731 559 2,625 2,497 Sulphuric acid production (tonnes) 96,899 98,755 394,610 421,714 Sulphuric acid sales (tonnes) 99,400 93,998 390,599 425,678 Average LME copper price (US$/pound) 2.67 2.80 2.72 2.96 Sulphuric acid netback (US$/tonne) 74 48 67 46 Average CAD/US exchange rate 0.76 0.76 0.75 0.77 * 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds





SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Information Net revenues 168,608 192,114 727,043 909,144 Raw material purchase costs 128,486 171,554 542,634 726,576 Derivative financial instruments gain (16,166 ) (19,616 ) (146 ) (19,900 ) Net revenues less raw material purchase costs and derivative financial instruments gain 56,288 40,176 184,555 202,468 Other expenses: Production 36,707 38,061 140,806 145,712 Selling and administration 4,243 3,337 15,668 15,068 Foreign currency loss (gain) 446 185 743 (379 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 4,544 4,551 15,949 17,569 Rehabilitation (recovery) expense (965 ) 869 2,202 79 Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 11,313 (6,827 ) 9,187 24,419 Finance costs, net 2,995 1,390 9,337 8,150 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 8,318 (8,217 ) (150 ) 16,269 Current and deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,389 (948 ) 502 4,298 Earnings (loss) attributable to Unitholders and Non-controlling interest 6,929 (7,269 ) (652 ) 11,971 Distributions to Unitholders - net of tax recovery 914 855 914 855 Increase (decrease) in net assets attributable to Unitholders and Non-controlling interest 6,015 (8,124 ) (1,566 ) 11,116 Other comprehensive income (loss) 4,623 (1,950 ) 840 341 Comprehensive income (loss) 10,638 (10,074 ) (726 ) 11,457 Statements of Financial Position Information Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Cash 1,082 732 Inventories 157,975 149,916 Accounts receivable 144,157 163,635 Income taxes receivable 4,187 - Property, plant and equipment 113,776 106,807 Total assets 437,779 439,177 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 96,286 97,707 Deferred revenues 879 2,412 ABL revolving facility 136,019 133,672 Total liabilities excluding net assets attributable to Unitholders 269,240 269,912 Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, Statements of Cash Flows Information 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities before cash distributions and net change in non-cash working capital items (4,946 ) (21,150 ) 5,735 34,437 Cash distributions - - (1,099 ) - Net change in non-cash working capital items (11,612 ) (3,539 ) 14,315 (41,905 ) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16,558 ) (24,689 ) 18,951 (7,468 ) Cash used in investing activities (7,259 ) (6,349 ) (20,948 ) (18,595 ) Cash provided by financing activities 24,461 31,209 2,347 24,976 Net increase (decrease) in cash 644 171 350 (1,087 )

1Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Fund as an indication of cash generated from operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore the Fund’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA is unlikely to be comparable to methods used by other entities. The Fund’s Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by starting from earnings before finance costs and income taxes and adjusting for non-cash items such as depreciation, gain or loss on the sale of assets and changes in fair value of embedded derivatives. In addition, an adjustment is made to reflect the net change in the rehabilitation liabilities (reclamation (recovery) expense less site restoration expenditures), the increase (decrease) in inventory margin and the net change in employee benefits (non-cash employee benefit expenses less employer contributions).

2 Unit production costs is not a recognized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore the Fund’s method of calculating unit production costs may not be comparable to methods used by other entities. Unit production costs means production costs divided by total tonnes of zinc produced. The Fund uses unit production costs as it believes it provides the best indication of the costs of production in a period and provides the ability to compare production costs in different periods.



For further information, please contact:

Paul Einarson,

Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Electrolytic Zinc Limited, Noranda Income Fund’s Manager

Tel: 514-745-9380

info@norandaincomefund.com



