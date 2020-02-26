Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market to Garner to Reach $26.37 Billion by 2026 at 13.3% CAGR: AMR

Rise in need of operational efficiency & transparency in business processers, and surge in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market. The on-premise segment dominated the market, contributing around half of the market. On the other hand, the market across Bangladesh is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.5% from 2019 to 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific ERP software market was pegged at $9.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $26.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, surge in adoption of cloud & mobile applications, and increase in demand for data-driven decision-making have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market. However, higher investment and maintenance costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for ERP among small and medium enterprises and technological advancement in ERP is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The Asia-Pacific ERP software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and country. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The on-premise segment dominated the market, contributing around half of the market. However, the cloud segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5398

On the basis of business function, the market is divided into finance, human resource (HR), supply chain, customer management, inventory management, manufacturing module, and others. The finance segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fifth of the market. However, the HR segment is anticipated to register 18.7% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, Healthcare, retail & distribution, government & utilities, IT & telecom, construction, aerospace & defense, and others. The aerospace & defense segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.7% during the study period. However, the manufacturing segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5398

The Asia-Pacific ERP software market is analyzed across various countries such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The market across India dominated the market in 2018. However, the market across Bangladesh is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Synergix Technologies, Digiwinx Infotech PVT. LTD., IFS AB, Focus Softnet PTE LTD, HashMicro Pte. Ltd., Deskera, Rorko Technologies, 3i Infotech LTD., Accentuate Pte. Ltd., and Tigernix Pte. Ltd.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.