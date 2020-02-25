Door Opening Industry Delivers Total Security Solutions in the Multi-Family Housing Market

Complete Control at Every Door. Innovation at every turn Seamless systems integration

American Direct collaborates to give Chicago’s Belmont Village Senior Living modern security in a historic living space

Belmont is a prime example of how a unified security solution combining Division 8 and 28 should be deployed in multi-family and retirement communities” — Brian Ashley, American Direct Vice President of Enterprise Systems

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a multi-family housing unit such as a high-rise apartment, condominium, or senior living center requires collaboration among end users, general contractors, architects, construction teams, suppliers, and commercial integrators. One essential feature of a large multi-family building project is security and access control, putting the door opening industry in a pivotal position to collaborate and offer an all-in-one security suite solution to a building project.A recent example of effective collaboration on a multi-family building project is American Direct’s work on Chicago’s Belmont Village Senior Living , a housing unit that offers assisted living and memory care to residents. During construction, American Direct’s team learned that Belmont had already purchased intelligent locks for the back of the house but planned to use American Direct to provide more than 300 resident entry locks. Instead of having two electronic systems, American Direct was able to offer its OEM system, AccessNsite, as a solution that effectively integrated the two technologies.“Belmont is a prime example of how a unified security solution combining Division 8 and 28 should be deployed in multi-family and retirement communities,” commented Brian Ashley, American Direct Vice President of Enterprise Systems. “The convenience of the utilization of the residence doors, combined with the ability of control at any given time provides a lockdown solution in any emergency.”More than just a frame, slab, and hardware, the door is a dynamic, digital ecosystem. American Direct has more than two decades of experience in the multi-family housing market — with services ranging from pre-construction consultation and specification review to installation, totally integrated 28/8 safety and security integration, and ongoing maintenance. By offering an all-in-one security solution, American Direct adds value to the construction process offering cost savings and peace of mind.NOTE TO MEDIA:Brian Ashley, American Direct’s Vice President of Enterprise Systems, will be available for interviews during CONEXPO and ISC West in Las Vegas. If you would like to gain additional insight into the door opening industry, please contact Jon Elscott at 470-589-9370 or email jone@americandirectco.comPlease stop by our booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG (booth #S61839) and ISC West (booth #4109) shows.

Beyond Access Control



