OnTrac Celebrates Opening of Its First Automated Sorting Facility

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a parcel logistics company in the Western United States, celebrated the grand opening of its first automated hub on February 20. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 33-acre, 183,000 square foot facility, marked the company's fifth expansion of its Reno operation since adding Nevada to the OnTrac service area in 1996. Customers, vendors, and city and state dignitaries attended the celebration, which highlighted the modern methods used for the building's construction, and the high-speed sorting capabilities of the new material handling system.



OnTrac Chief Operating Officer Christopher Carlson recognized the project's key partners, including real estate company Fischer, Inc., Scannell Properties, ARCO Construction, Honeywell Intelligrated, and AT&T Business. "The Reno Hub is critical to the OnTrac Logistics Network," Carlson commented, "that's why we chose the best companies in the industry for this project."

OnTrac also received accolades from the community for the expansion. The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce presented a Welcoming Recognition, as well as a Commendation from Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto. Ward 4 Councilmember Bonnie Weber read a Proclamation from Mayor Hillary Schieve, declaring Thursday, February 20, 2020, as "OnTrac Day" in the city of Reno, and Congressman Mark Amodei presented a Congressional Recognition and thanked OnTrac for its renewed commitment to the businesses of Northern Nevada.

OnTrac Chairman and CEO Robert E. Humphrey, Jr. concluded the ceremony by thanking OnTrac customers for their continued support. "We're committed to growing with our customers, and this facility is the next evolution of that promise," said Humphrey. "The automated sorting system will help us process more packages and continue to provide shippers a competitive advantage for their e-commerce deliveries."

Humphrey also acknowledged the City of Reno and the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) for their help in making the project possible. Reno's business-friendly environment and centralized access to the Western United States were crucial factors in the decision to expand the OnTrac facility. "From Reno, our customers can reach seven of our eight-state network in one day. They can offer overnight service to the West Coast from just one distribution center in Reno, Nevada. That's next-day residential delivery for the price of ground shipping and a huge boost to their bottom line."

The OnTrac network provides companies an affordable way to speed up ground delivery so they can lower their shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service. The OnTrac service area includes California and the major metropolitan areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho—an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991 and has grown to become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national carriers. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and integrates with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. The OnTrac Logistics Network includes three divisions based on service offerings; overnight, messenger, and international. For more information, call 800.334.5000 or visit ontrac.com.

