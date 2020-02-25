The RealReal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q4 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 39% Year over Year to $303.0 million

Q4 Total Revenue Increased 57% Year over Year to $97.3 million

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Improved 16.7 Percentage Points Y/Y

2019 Contribution Profit Per Order Increased 126% Y/Y to $19.72

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

“Our Q4 results exemplify our long standing approach to balancing growth and operating leverage. In Q4, we achieved 39% Y/Y GMV growth with all top level categories experiencing strong growth. At the same time, Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin improved by approximately 17 percentage points Y/Y. Additionally, 82.9% of GMV was driven by repeat buyers in the quarter, a rare attribute of our marketplace that underscores our buyer loyalty and the strength of our flywheel,” said Julie Wainwright, CEO and founder.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $303.0 million, up 39% year over year.

Total Revenue was $97.3 million, up 57% year over year.

Consignment and Service Revenue was $80.7 million, up 46% year over year.

Gross Profit was $62.5 million, up 48% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($12.7) million or (13.1%) of total revenue.

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was ($0.25).

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was ($0.17).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.6 million, compared to ($7.6) million used in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At the end of the fourth quarter, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $363.3 million.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $1,008.3 million, up 42% year over year.

Total Revenue was $318.0 million, up 53% year over year.

Gross Profit was $203.2 million, up 48% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($73.0) million or (23.0%) of total revenue.

Contribution Profit Per Order was $19.72, up 126% year over year.

Buyer Acquisition Cost (BAC) was $114, down 18% year over year.

“In 2019, we surpassed $1 billion in GMV. We also made significant progress on our path to profitability while still making investments to capitalize on the massive opportunity in front of us. In 2020, we will continue to invest in growth while driving meaningful operating leverage as we continue to revolutionize luxury resale and deliver value to our consignors and our buyers,” continued Wainwright.

The RealReal continues to invest and innovate in authentication. We believe we have the most rigorous authentication process in the marketplace. Every item we sell is subject to that process. The impact of automation and technology has dramatically changed the authentication team’s day-to-day activities, allowing them to process more products per person while also expanding the depth of our authentication process, training and quality control procedures.

“Our goal is to be the safest marketplace to buy pre-owned luxury goods, and our processes will continue to evolve throughout 2020 as we integrate more technology to stay ahead of counterfeiters,” added Wainwright. “Our buyer NPS score of 71 and the fact that approximately 83% of GMV came from repeat buyers and 81% of GMV came from repeat consignors in 2019, indicates that we are focused on the right issues.”

The RealReal continues to deepen its sustainability commitments, pledging to become carbon neutral in 2021 as part of the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge issued by Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri. Since its founding through the end of 2019, The RealReal has offset 13,300 metric tons of carbon and saved 608 million liters of water.

Other Fourth Quarter Highlights

Trailing 12 months active buyers reached 581,738, up 40% year over year.

Orders reached 637,112, up 35% year over year.

Average Order Value was $476 compared to $464 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consignment Take Rate increased 130bps year over year to 36.2%.

GMV from repeat buyers was 82.9% compared to 81.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Q1 and FY 2020 Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of Feb. 25, 2020, we are providing the following financial guidance for the first quarter as well as for the full year 2020.

(in Millions) First Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020 Low High Low High Expected GMV Range $291 $295 $1,315 $1,345 Implied Y/Y Growth 30% 32% 30% 33% Expected Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue Range (26.0%) (24.0%) (16.0%) (15.0%)





Webcast and Conference Call

The RealReal will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results today at 2 p.m. PDT. Investors and participants can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. and (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the conference line is 1182588. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com along with supporting slides. An archive of the webcast conference call will be available shortly after the call ends. The archived webcast will be available at investor.therealreal.com.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA and NYC, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our nine Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Bieber

Head of Investor Relations

paul.bieber@therealreal.com

Press Contact:

Erin Santy

Head of Communications

pr@therealreal.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to statements about future operating results, including our financial outlook and guidance for the first quarter of 2020 and full year 2020, our ability to drive revenue growth, our ability to drive operating leverage, our ability to add capacity, capabilities and automation to our operations and our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. Investors should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. Our future results may be different from those described in our forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations and other reasons. A list and description of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in our results can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on June 28, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 that will be filed with the SEC by March 2, 2020. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Contribution Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total net revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, net other (income) expense, income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, and certain one-time expenses. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision for income taxes, and nonrecurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense and provision for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

Contribution Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as gross profit per order minus variable expenses including variable marketing, operations, sales and merchandising expenses. Fixed expenses include occupancy, general & administrative, technology, marketing headcount, and certain operations and merchandising headcount costs.

We view contribution profit as an important metric to assess our marginal profitability and measure our progress driving operating efficiencies. Accordingly, we believe that contribution profit provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

THE REALREAL, INC. Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Consignment and service revenue $ 80,673 $ 55,070 $ 267,412 $ 183,991 Direct revenue 16,649 7,023 50,625 23,385 Total revenue 97,322 62,093 318,037 207,376 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment and service revenue 20,987 13,772 73,579 50,855 Cost of direct revenue 13,788 6,117 41,252 19,603 Total cost of revenue 34,775 19,889 114,831 70,458 Gross profit 62,547 42,204 203,206 136,918 Operating expenses (1): Marketing 10,896 12,631 47,734 42,165 Operations and technology 39,960 32,343 143,231 104,929 Selling, general and administrative 34,553 19,502 110,663 63,728 Total operating expenses 85,409 64,476 301,628 210,822 Loss from operations (22,862 ) (22,272 ) (98,422 ) (73,904 ) Interest income 1,675 444 4,593 1,046 Interest expense (45 ) (225 ) (616 ) (1,152 ) Other income (expense), net 5 (64 ) (2,102 ) (1,656 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (21,227 ) (22,117 ) (96,547 ) (75,666 ) Provision for income taxes 147 62 199 99 Net loss $ (21,374 ) $ (22,179 ) $ (96,746 ) $ (75,765 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value — $ (3,271 ) $ (3,355 ) $ (8,922 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (21,374 ) $ (25,450 ) $ (100,101 ) $ (84,687 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (3.00 ) $ (2.11 ) $ (10.12 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 85,823,352 8,496,051 47,478,544 8,365,344 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing 104 49 392 164 Operating and technology 1,083 385 3,148 1,160 Selling, general and administrative (2) 1,608 511 4,990 2,434 Total 2,795 945 8,530 3,758 (2) Includes compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees in September 2018 and March 2019.





THE REALREAL, INC. Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,446 $ 34,393 Short-term investments 208,811 27,131 Accounts receivable 7,779 7,571 Inventory, net 23,599 10,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,804 9,696 Total current assets 408,439 89,146 Property and equipment, net 55,831 33,286 Restricted cash — 11,234 Other assets 2,660 1,751 Total assets $ 466,930 $ 135,417 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,159 $ 5,149 Accrued consignor payable 52,820 35,259 Other accrued and current liabilities 54,567 41,956 Long-term debt, current portion — 5,990 Total current liabilities 118,546 88,354 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 3,249 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,456 7,304 Total liabilities 128,002 98,907 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; no and 31,053,601 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively; no and 31,053,601 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively — 151,381 Convertible preferred stock $0.00001 par value; no and 73,950,153 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively; no and 73,724,645 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively — 142,819 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 and 145,467,774 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively; 85,872,320 and 8,593,077 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in capital 693,425 — Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 7 (25 ) Accumulated deficit (354,505 ) (257,665 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 338,928 (257,690 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 466,930 $ 135,417





THE REALREAL, INC. Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (96,746 ) $ (75,765 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,408 9,290 Stock-based compensation expense 7,711 2,911 Change in fair value of convertible note derivative liability — 1,248 Bad debt expense 1,371 999 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees 819 847 Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability 2,100 450 Accrued interest on convertible notes — 223 Loss on retirement of property and equipment — 203 Accretion of unconditional endowment grant liability 94 118 Accretion of debt discounts 11 104 Amortization of premiums (discounts) on short-term investments (320 ) 78 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,579 ) (1,572 ) Inventory, net (13,244 ) (3,741 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,108 ) (5,338 ) Other assets (1,026 ) (318 ) Accounts payable 6,010 (2,576 ) Accrued consignor payable 17,561 6,587 Other accrued and current liabilities 10,686 15,681 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,762 3,376 Net cash used in operating activities (54,490 ) (47,195 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (220,609 ) (31,454 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 39,281 9,624 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments — 7,023 Capitalized proprietary software development costs (9,267 ) (5,724 ) Purchases of property and equipment (24,761 ) (13,392 ) Net cash used in investing activities (215,356 ) (33,923 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of issuance costs 315,541 — Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 43,492 86,640 Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 26,283 9,627 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — 14,273 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and common stock warrants 2,729 614 Payment of deferred offering costs — (24 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (130 ) — Issuance cost paid related to conversion of convertible notes — (545 ) Repayment of debt (9,250 ) (4,500 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 378,665 106,085 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 108,819 24,967 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 45,627 20,660 End of period $ 154,446 $ 45,627 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 553 $ 666 Cash paid for income taxes 102 49

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (21,374 ) $ (22,179 ) $ (96,746 ) $ (75,765 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,870 2,801 13,408 9,290 Stock-based compensation 2,795 945 7,711 2,911 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees — — 819 847 Abandoned offering costs 293 — 293 — Donation to TRR Foundation 3,155 — 3,155 — Vendor services settlement — — — 2,000 Interest income (1,675 ) (444 ) (4,593 ) (1,046 ) Interest expense 45 225 616 1,152 Other (income) expense, net (5 ) 64 2,102 1,656 Provision for income taxes 147 62 199 99 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,749 ) $ (18,526 ) $ (73,036 ) $ (58,856 )

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (21,374 ) $ (22,179 ) $ (96,746 ) $ (75,765 ) Stock-based compensation 2,795 945 7,711 2,911 Compensation expense related to stock sales by current and former employees — — 819 847 Provision for income taxes 147 62 199 99 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — (3,271 ) (3,355 ) (8,922 ) Remeasurement of preferred stock warrant liability — 62 2,100 450 Abandoned offering costs 293 — 293 — Donation to TRR Foundation 3,155 — 3,155 — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (14,984 ) $ (24,381 ) $ (85,824 ) $ (80,380 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 85,823,352 8,496,051 47,478,544 8,365,344 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (1.81 ) $ (9.61 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,629 $ (7,570 ) $ (54,490 ) $ (47,195 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (11,247 ) (6,131 ) (34,028 ) (19,116 ) Free Cash Flow $ (7,618 ) $ (13,701 ) $ (88,518 ) $ (66,311 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics:



March 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 (In thousands, except AOV and percentages) GMV $ 158,378 $ 162,954 $ 170,923 $ 218,495 $ 224,116 $ 228,487 $ 252,766 $ 302,975 NMV $ 113,347 $ 115,916 $ 123,550 $ 153,776 $ 160,538 $ 164,782 $ 186,617 $ 219,508 Consignment and Services Revenue $ 40,999 $ 42,178 $ 45,744 $ 55,070 $ 56,236 $ 60,713 $ 69,790 $ 80,673 Direct Revenue $ 5,460 $ 4,807 $ 6,095 $ 7,023 $ 13,019 $ 10,263 $ 10,695 $ 16,649 Number of Orders 356 359 409 471 498 505 577 637 Take Rate 35.1 % 35.5 % 36.4 % 34.9 % 35.3 % 36.6 % 36.8 % 36.2 % Active Buyers 326 352 379 416 456 492 543 582 AOV $ 445 $ 453 $ 418 $ 464 $ 450 $ 453 $ 438 $ 476 % of GMV from Repeat Buyers 81.5 % 82.9 % 82.9 % 81.6 % 82.4 % 83.1 % 81.8 % 82.9 %

2019 and 2018 Contribution Profit Per Order:

2019 2018 Y/Y Change AOV $ 454.7 $ 445.6 2 % Revenue $ 143.4 $ 130.0 10 % Gross Profit $ 91.6 $ 85.8 7 % Variable Expenses $ 71.9 $ 77.1 (7 %) Contribution Profit $ 19.7 $ 8.7 126 % Contribution Margin 13.8 % 6.7 % 704 bps Fixed Cost $ 52.6 $ 45.6 15 % EBITDA $ (32.9 ) $ (36.9 ) 11 %



