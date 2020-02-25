Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.



Revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $63.1 million, a 14.4% decrease from $73.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 10.8% sequential decrease from $70.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin dollars decreased to $29.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $33.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $33.0 million for the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 47.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 45.9% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 46.6% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $5.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019, decreased 9.7% to $263.0 million from $291.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Net income for 2019 was $14.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $31.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased by $3.5 million to approximately $84.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, from $81.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $3.4 million, compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter bookings of $76.8 million compare with $60.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 and the corresponding period a year ago. Total backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was $104.2 million, up 15.6 % from $90.1 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, and up 1.2% from $103.0 million at the end of 2018.

Commenting on fourth quarter performance and the company’s outlook, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Vicor’s Q4 revenues were influenced by continuing headwinds related to tariffs and trade restrictions and rescheduling of programs now due to ramp starting in Q2. Bookings came in as expected but near-term visibility is clouded by the potential impact of the coronavirus on China and the global economy.”

Dr. Vinciarelli continued, “Q4 highlights included an all-encompassing list of customers seeking power system solutions to high current ASICs and AI accelerators for hyper-scale computing and automotive OEMs seeking power system solutions for autonomous driving and electric vehicles. The pace of design wins and breadth of customer engagements in high growth markets like AI and automotive reflects adoption of 48V Factorized Power and traction for our modular power system methodology, uniquely capable to efficiently address requirements from Mega-Watt power sources to Kilo-Amp loads.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com .

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders interested in participating in the call should call 888-339-2688 at approximately 4:50 p.m. and use the Passcode 42061502. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through March 11, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 90154129. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.

For further information contact:



James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer

Voice: 978-470-2900

Facsimile: 978-749-3439

invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED YEAR ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) DEC 31,

DEC 31,

DEC 31,

DEC 31,

2019

2018

2019 2018 Net revenues $ 63,125 $ 73,720 $ 262,977 $ 291,220 Cost of revenues 33,364 39,847 140,011 152,249 Gross margin 29,761 33,873 122,966 138,971 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,711 15,731 62,557 62,224 Research and development 12,155 11,066 46,588 44,286 Severance and other charges - 62 - 402 Total operating expenses 28,866 26,859 109,145 106,912 Income from operations 895 7,014 13,821 32,059 Other income (expense), net 393 256 1,066 874 Income before income taxes 1,288 7,270 14,887 32,933 Less: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (27 ) 363 778 1,087 Consolidated net income 1,315 6,907 14,109 31,846 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 (3 ) 11 121 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 1,312 $ 6,910 $ 14,098 $ 31,725 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.80 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ 0.78 Shares outstanding: Basic 40,482 40,182 40,330 39,872 Diluted 42,404 40,981 41,677 40,729





VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Thousands) DEC 31, DEC 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,668 $ 70,557 Accounts receivable, net 38,115 43,673 Inventories, net 49,187 47,370 Other current assets 7,096 3,460 Total current assets 179,066 165,060 Long-term deferred tax assets 205 265 Long-term investment, net 2,510 2,526 Property, plant and equipment, net 56,952 50,432 Other assets 1,994 2,785 Total assets $ 240,727 $ 221,068 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,005 $ 16,149 Accrued compensation and benefits 10,410 10,657 Accrued expenses 2,690 2,631 Sales allowances 741 548 Short-term lease liabilities 1,520 - Accrued severance and other charges - 234 Income taxes payable 57 710 Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 5,507 5,069 Total current liabilities 29,930 35,998 Long-term deferred revenue 1,054 232 Contingent consideration obligations 451 408 Long-term income taxes payable 567 238 Long-term lease liabilities 2,855 102 Total liabilities 34,857 36,978 Equity: Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity: Capital stock 201,774 193,977 Retained earnings 143,098 129,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (383 ) (394 ) Treasury stock (138,927 ) (138,927 ) Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 205,562 183,656 Noncontrolling interest 308 434 Total equity 205,870 184,090 Total liabilities and equity $ 240,727 $ 221,068







