GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results and Operational Progress

/EIN News/ -- - Total revenue of $109.1 million for the fourth quarter and $311.3 million for the full year -

- Total Epidiolex® net product sales of $104.5 million for the fourth quarter and $296.4 million for the first full year of sales -

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

“2019 was an exceptional and transformative year for GW, led by the successful launch of Epidiolex in the US and approval in Europe. The positive impact this medicine has had on thousands of patients and their families provides a compelling foundation for continued growth in 2020,” said Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer. “We also expect 2020 to be an important year for our growing and developing product pipeline beyond Epidiolex as we build on our world leadership in cannabinoid science. We are focused on advancing nabiximols in the US in several indications and clinical programs with other potential products whilst continuing to bring Epidiolex to more patients in the US and Europe.”

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Significant progress with Epidiolex (cannabidiol)
    • Total net product sales of Epidiolex of $104.5 million for the fourth quarter and $296.4 million for the full year
    • U.S. commercial update
      • 2020 focus on broadening prescriber base, expanding payer coverage, entering long term care segment, and expected launch of TSC indication
    • European launch underway
      • German commercial launch in Q4 2019
      • Secured positive NICE recommendation in the UK with commercial launch in Q1 2020
      • Commercial launches in France, Spain and Italy expected later this year, following pricing and reimbursement
    • Clinical progress with further indications – broadening addressable market
      • Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) sNDA filed with FDA earlier this month and MAA submission to EMA expected in Q1 2020
      • Phase 3 trial in Rett Syndrome recruiting
      • Several new formulations of CBD advancing into additional Phase 1 studies in 2020, including modified oral solution, and capsule
    • Improved intellectual property rights and exclusivity
      • In addition to orphan exclusivity, 9 granted patents listed in “Orange Book” and align directly with Epidiolex FDA label with expiry dates to 2035
      • Epidiolex composition patent application recently published
      • 2 new allowed patents broadly covering use in LGS and Dravet syndrome
      • Additional patent applications under review, including patents related to the use of Epidiolex in TSC and other indications
  • Pipeline progress
    • Nabiximols (Sativex® outside of the US)
      • Multiple Sclerosis spasticity -3 positive Phase 3 trials completed in Europe
        • US pivotal clinical program expected to commence in Q2 2020 to augment existing data package
      • Spinal cord injury spasticity - clinical program expected to commence in H2 2020
      • PTSD – clinical program expected to commence in H2 2020
    • Schizophrenia (GWP42003)
      • Positive Phase 2a trial published and Phase 2b trial expected to commence H1 2020
    • CBDV in autism
      • 30-patient open label study in autism underway. Initial data expected in 2020.
      • Investigator-led 100 patient placebo-controlled trial in autism underway
      • Open label study in Rett syndrome and seizures underway
    • Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (NHIE) intravenous CBD program
      • Phase 1b safety study in patients underway
      • Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations granted from FDA and EMA

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $109.1 million compared to $6.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
  • Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $24.9 million compared to a net loss of $71.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018
  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2019 were $536.9 million compared to $591.5 million as of December 31, 2018

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution CV, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX®. The Company has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the indication for Epidiolex to include seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, for which it has reported positive Phase 3 data, and is carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as for the treatment of PTSD. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in Phase 2 trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect GW's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of GW products commercially available and in development, the clinical benefits of EPIDIOLEX®/EPIDYOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution CV and Sativex® (nabiximols), and the safety profile and commercial potential of both medicines. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of GW’s research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the acceptance of EPIDIOLEX®/EPIDYOLEX®, Sativex® and other products by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in GW can be found in GW’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. GW undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)

    December 31,     December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 536,933     $ 591,497  
Accounts receivable, net     48,883       4,192  
Inventory     85,528       33,030  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     28,292       17,903  
Total current assets     699,636       646,622  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     127,765       90,832  
Operating lease assets     24,916        
Goodwill     6,959       6,959  
Deferred tax assets     18,123       8,720  
Other assets     4,850       2,935  
Total assets   $ 882,249     $ 756,068  
Liabilities and stockholders equity                
Accounts payable   $ 9,990     $ 9,796  
Accrued liabilities     99,374       52,477  
Current tax liabilities     437       2,384  
Other current liabilities     7,760       1,559  
Total current liabilities     117,561       66,216  
Long-term liabilities:                
Finance lease liabilities     5,573       5,690  
Operating lease liabilities     21,650        
Other liabilities     11,431       10,082  
Total long-term liabilities     38,654       15,772  
Total liabilities     156,215       81,988  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Ordinary shares par value £0.001; 371,068,436 and 366,616,688 shares
 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively		     570       564  
Additional paid-in capital     1,632,046       1,581,144  
Accumulated deficit     (837,959 )     (828,940 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (68,623 )     (78,688 )
Total stockholders’ equity     726,034       674,080  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 882,249     $ 756,068  
                 

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018     2019     2018  
Revenues                                
Product net sales   $ 109,019     $ 6,617     $ 310,331     $ 14,866  
Other revenue     57       37       1,001       533  
Total revenues     109,076       6,654       311,332       15,399  
Operating expenses                                
Cost of product sales     7,298       1,829       27,199       6,644  
Research and development     43,535       29,086       142,678       146,627  
Selling, general and administrative     78,351       49,083       259,880       165,727  
Total operating expenses     129,184       79,998       429,757       318,998  
Loss from operations     (20,108 )     (73,344 )     (118,425 )     (303,599 )
Interest income     1,818       2,449       8,464       5,490  
Interest expense     (282 )     (295 )     (1,087 )     (1,230 )
Other income                 104,117        
Foreign exchange loss     (5,073 )     (982 )     (2,272 )     (6,105 )
Loss before income taxes     (23,645 )     (72,172 )     (9,203 )     (305,444 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,301       (266 )     (184 )     (187 )
Net loss   $ (24,946 )   $ (71,906 )   $ (9,019 )   $ (305,257 )
                                 
Net loss per share:                                
Basic   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.88 )
Diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.88 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     372,447       366,458       371,580       347,123  
Diluted     372,447       366,458       371,580       347,123  
                                 

GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

    Year Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net loss   $ (9,019 )   $ (305,257 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
 operating activities:		                
Foreign exchange loss     2,709       5,839  
Stock-based compensation     48,030       35,718  
Depreciation and amortization     9,240       9,661  
Deferred income taxes     (9,698 )     (430 )
Gain from sale of priority review voucher     (104,117 )      
Other     39       233  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (44,623 )     (2,706 )
Inventory     (51,125 )     (28,484 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (9,831 )     11,370  
Other assets     3,888       (445 )
Accounts payable     805       2,829  
Current tax liabilities     (963 )     (3,966 )
Accrued liabilities     43,110       19,445  
Other liabilities     (1,914 )     1,423  
Net cash used in operating activities     (123,469 )     (254,770 )
Cash flows from investing activities                
Proceeds from sale of priority review voucher     104,117        
Additions to property, plant and equipment     (40,386 )     (42,301 )
Additions to capitalized software     (2,102 )     (1,112 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment           517  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     61,629       (42,896 )
Cash flows from financing activities                
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of
 issuance costs		           324,637  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     2,878       620  
Payments on finance leases     (389 )     (251 )
Payments on landlord financing obligation     (543 )     (527 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,946       324,479  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     5,330       5,457  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (54,564 )     32,270  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     591,497       559,227  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 536,933     $ 591,497  

 

