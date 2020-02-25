Northwest Pipe Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Financial results to be released after market close on March 2, 2020

Teleconference begins at 7:00 am PST on March 3, 2020

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release its financial results after market close on Monday, March 2, 2020. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PST on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Montross, Chief Financial Officer Robin Gantt, and Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller Aaron Wilkins.

To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, www.nwpipe.com , on the Investor Relations page. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Tuesday, March 31, 2020 by dialing 1-800-964-3648 passcode 6301.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing pipe, precast and reinforced concrete products through Geneva Pipe and Precast, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offerings of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission and infrastructure, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact: Robin Gantt Chief Financial Officer Northwest Pipe Company 360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.