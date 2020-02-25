McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- Company Announces 12% Dividend Increase; 29th Consecutive Year Increase

LIVERMORE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $147.2 million, an increase of 11%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company reported net income of $26.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $24.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.



Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $570.2 million from $498.3 million in 2018, with income from operations increasing 20% to $141.4 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased to $96.8 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, from $79.4 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, in 2018.

The Company also announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2020, an increase of $0.045, or 12%, over the prior year period. The cash dividend will be payable on April 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record on April 15, 2020. This marks the 29th consecutive year the Company has increased its annual dividend.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

Income from operations increased 9% year-over-year to $38.2 million.

increased 9% year-over-year to $38.2 million. Rental revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $92.2 million.

increased 8% year-over-year to $92.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 11% year-over-year to $63.7 million.

increased 11% year-over-year to $63.7 million. Dividend rate increased 10% year-over-year to $0.375 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 1.9% yield on the February 24, 2020 close price of $78.54 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“We were pleased with our fourth quarter 2019 results as our teams delivered impressive revenue and operating profit growth over the strong fourth quarter results of 2018. The positive trends seen earlier in the year at Mobile Modular and TRS-RenTelco continued into the fourth quarter, more than offsetting weaker market demand conditions for Adler Tank Rentals.

Full year results reflected overall healthy demand for the markets we serve, coupled with continued focus on performance improvement and disciplined capital allocation. Our 20% growth in income from operations was driven by strong rental operations revenue growth of 13% and a notably strong year for equipment sales revenues, which grew by 19%.

Looking ahead we expect overall business conditions to support further growth for the Company in 2020, despite softer demand conditions for Adler Tank Rentals. We will maintain our focus on performance improvement and execution, and I believe that we will continue to build upon 2019’s successes.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to the quarter ended December 31, 2018 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $23.9 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 23%. Rental revenues increased 14% to $48.6 million, depreciation expense increased 5% to $5.6 million and other direct costs increased 22% to $11.4 million, which resulted in an increase in gross profit on rental revenues of 13% to $31.5 million. The rental revenue growth came from both commercial and education markets. Rental related services revenues increased 16% to $16.4 million, with associated gross profit increasing 17% to $4.1 million. Sales revenues increased 78% to $15.6 million and gross margin on sales increased to 30% from 28%, resulting in a 94% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.7 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 19% to $17.7 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $9.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 11%. Rental revenues increased 15% to $27.7 million, depreciation expense increased 20% to $11.4 million and other direct costs increased 6% to $4.1 million, which resulted in a 14% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $12.1 million. The rental revenue growth came from both general purpose and communications test equipment market. Sales revenues decreased 17% to $5.4 million. Gross margin on sales increased to 62% from 47%, resulting in a 9% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.3 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 8% to $6.5 million, primarily due to higher allocated corporate expenses and increased salaries and employee benefit costs.

ADLER TANKS

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $3.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 36%. Rental revenues decreased 13% to $16.0 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 1% to $2.7 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 21% to $9.1 million. The rental revenue decrease was across all end markets. Rental related services revenues increased 2% to $7.0 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 2% to $1.4 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 7% to $7.3 million, primarily due to decreased salaries and employee benefit costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

For the full-year 2020, the Company expects:

Total revenue: $575 million - $595 million, compared to $570 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $240 million - $248 million, compared to $237 million in 2019.

: $240 million - $248 million, compared to $237 million in 2019. Net capital expenditures2: $110 million to $120 million, compared to $135 million in 2019.

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.

2. Net capital expenditure is purchases of rental equipment and property, plant and equipment less proceeds from sales of used rental equipment

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s comments on the expectation of overall business conditions supporting further growth for the Company in 2020, despite softer demand conditions for Adler Tank Rentals, as well as the full year 2020 outlook in the “Financial Outlook” section are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and sold containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Rental $ 92,231 $ 85,091 $ 353,889 $ 318,774 Rental related services 24,300 22,110 101,038 82,907 Rental operations 116,531 107,201 454,927 401,681 Sales 28,842 24,896 110,229 92,618 Other 1,848 1,018 5,074 4,031 Total revenues 147,221 133,115 570,230 498,330 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 21,169 18,852 80,391 73,139 Rental related services 18,734 16,894 76,241 64,298 Other 18,237 15,982 79,365 68,678 Total direct costs of rental operations 58,140 51,728 235,997 206,115 Costs of sales 18,084 16,284 68,068 58,964 Total costs of revenues 76,224 68,012 304,065 265,079 Gross profit 70,997 65,103 266,165 233,251 Selling and administrative expenses 32,749 29,937 124,793 115,770 Income from operations 38,248 35,166 141,372 117,481 Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,924 ) (3,164 ) (12,331 ) (12,297 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 130 16 84 (489 ) Income before provision for income taxes 35,454 32,018 129,125 104,695 Provision for income taxes 9,053 7,769 32,319 25,289 Net income $ 26,401 $ 24,249 $ 96,806 $ 79,406 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.09 $ 1.00 $ 3.99 $ 3.29 Diluted $ 1.07 $ 0.99 $ 3.93 $ 3.24 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,290 24,179 24,250 24,141 Diluted 24,697 24,514 24,623 24,540 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.375 $ 0.340 $ 1.50 $ 1.36





MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Cash $ 2,342 $ 1,508 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,883 in 2019 and 2018 128,099 121,016 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 868,807 817,375 Electronic test equipment 335,343 285,052 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 316,261 313,573 1,520,411 1,416,000 Less accumulated depreciation (552,911 ) (514,985 ) Rental equipment, net 967,500 901,015 Property, plant and equipment, net 131,047 126,899 Prepaid expenses and other assets 45,356 31,816 Intangible assets, net 7,334 7,254 Goodwill 28,197 27,808 Total assets $ 1,309,875 $ 1,217,316 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 293,431 $ 298,564 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 109,174 90,844 Deferred income 54,964 49,709 Deferred income taxes, net 218,270 206,664 Total liabilities 675,839 645,781 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 24,182 shares as of December 31, 2018 106,360 103,801 Retained earnings 527,746 467,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70 ) (49 ) Total shareholders’ equity 634,036 571,535 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,309,875 $ 1,217,316









MCGRATH RENTCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 96,806 $ 79,406 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 89,476 81,975 Impairment of rental assets — 39 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,013 581 Share-based compensation 5,892 4,111 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (21,309 ) (19,559 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (84 ) 489 Amortization of debt issuance costs 11 20 Change in: Accounts receivable (7,323 ) (15,725 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,530 ) (9,351 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,298 (1,612 ) Deferred income 5,138 10,258 Deferred income taxes 11,606 12,035 Net cash provided by operating activities 187,994 142,667 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (167,703 ) (123,071 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,080 ) (15,664 ) Cash paid for acquisition of business assets (7,808 ) (7,543 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 44,447 41,786 Net cash used in investing activities (143,144 ) (104,492 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net borrowings (repayment) under bank lines of credit (5,144 ) 15,130 Principal payments on Series A senior notes — (20,000 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (3,333 ) (3,257) Payment of dividends (35,539 ) (30,939 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,016 ) (39,066 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash — (102 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 834 (993 ) Cash balance, beginning of period 1,508 2,501 Cash balance, end of period $ 2,342 $ 1,508 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 12,475 $ 12,598 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 17,528 $ 18,157 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 9,489 $ 8,388 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 6,496 $ 9,695









MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 48,580 $ 27,654 $ 15,997 $ — $ 92,231 Rental related services 16,449 835 7,016 — 24,300 Rental operations 65,029 28,489 23,013 — 116,531 Sales 15,642 5,361 263 7,576 28,842 Other 1,223 557 68 — 1,848 Total revenues 81,894 34,407 23,344 7,576 147,221 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,622 11,415 4,132 — 21,169 Rental related services 12,333 783 5,618 — 18,734 Other 11,415 4,097 2,725 — 18,237 Total direct costs of rental operations 29,370 16,295 12,475 — 58,140 Costs of sales 10,935 2,037 235 4,877 18,084 Total costs of revenues 40,305 18,332 12,710 4,877 76,224 Gross Profit Rental 31,543 12,142 9,140 — 52,825 Rental related services 4,116 52 1,398 — 5,566 Rental operations 35,659 12,194 10,538 — 58,391 Sales 4,707 3,324 28 2,699 10,758 Other 1,223 557 68 — 1,848 Total gross profit 41,589 16,075 10,634 2,699 70,997 Selling and administrative expenses 17,686 6,544 7,267 1,252 32,749 Income from operations $ 23,903 $ 9,531 $ 3,367 $ 1,447 $ 38,248 Interest expense (2,924 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 130 Provision for income taxes (9,053 ) Net income $ 26,401 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 813,535 $ 328,038 $ 314,906 Average monthly total yield 2 1.99 % 2.81 % 1.69 % Average utilization 3 79.3 % 66.8 % 50 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.51 % 4.2 % 3.39 %





1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2018 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 42,700 $ 24,018 $ 18,373 $ — $ 85,091 Rental related services 14,186 1,013 6,911 — 22,110 Rental operations 56,886 25,031 25,284 — 107,201 Sales 8,773 6,493 415 9,215 24,896 Other 302 606 110 — 1,018 Total revenues 65,961 32,130 25,809 9,215 133,115 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,359 9,475 4,018 — 18,852 Rental related services 10,670 742 5,482 — 16,894 Other 9,352 3,865 2,765 — 15,982 Total direct costs of rental operations 25,381 14,082 12,265 — 51,728 Costs of sales 6,345 3,430 520 5,989 16,284 Total costs of revenues 31,726 17,512 12,785 5,989 68,012 Gross Profit (Loss) Rental 27,989 10,678 11,590 — 50,257 Rental related services 3,516 271 1,429 — 5,216 Rental operations 31,505 10,949 13,019 — 55,473 Sales 2,428 3,063 (105 ) 3,226 8,612 Other 302 606 110 — 1,018 Total gross profit 34,235 14,618 13,024 3,226 65,103 Selling and administrative expenses 14,826 6,043 7,781 1,287 29,937 Income from operations $ 19,409 $ 8,575 $ 5,243 $ 1,939 35,166 Interest expense (3,164 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 16 Provision for income taxes (7,769 ) Net income $ 24,249 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 770,355 $ 284,959 $ 311,815 Average monthly total yield 2 1.85 % 2.81 % 1.96 % Average utilization 3 79.2 % 63.1 % 61 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.33 % 4.45 % 3.22 %





1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 182,316 $ 103,704 $ 67,869 $ — $ 353,889 Rental related services 69,395 3,260 28,383 — 101,038 Rental operations 251,711 106,964 96,252 — 454,927 Sales 47,043 22,106 1,266 39,814 110,229 Other 2,256 2,413 405 — 5,074 Total revenues 301,010 131,483 97,923 39,814 570,230 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 22,071 41,948 16,372 — 80,391 Rental related services 51,787 2,791 21,663 — 76,241 Other 51,136 16,303 11,926 — 79,365 Total direct costs of rental operations 124,994 61,042 49,961 — 235,997 Costs of sales 32,398 9,693 948 25,029 68,068 Total costs of revenues 157,392 70,735 50,909 25,029 304,065 Gross Profit Rental 109,109 45,453 39,571 — 194,133 Rental related services 17,608 469 6,720 — 24,797 Rental operations 126,717 45,922 46,291 — 218,930 Sales 14,645 12,413 318 14,785 42,161 Other 2,256 2,413 405 — 5,074 Total gross profit 143,618 60,748 47,014 14,785 266,165 Selling and administrative expenses 65,699 24,645 29,321 5,128 124,793 Income from operations $ 77,919 $ 36,103 $ 17,693 $ 9,657 $ 141,372 Interest expense (12,331 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 84 Provision for income taxes (32,319 ) Net income $ 96,806 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 795,250 $ 306,426 $ 313,810 Average monthly total yield 2 1.9 % 2.82 % 1.8 % Average utilization 3 79.2 % 66.2 % 54.7 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.41 % 4.26 % 3.29 %





1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.





MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 159,136 $ 89,937 $ 69,701 $ — $ 318,774 Rental related services 54,696 3,300 24,911 — 82,907 Rental operations 213,832 93,237 94,612 — 401,681 Sales 39,467 23,061 1,044 29,046 92,618 Other 1,275 2,359 397 — 4,031 Total revenues 254,574 118,657 96,053 29,046 498,330 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 21,200 36,011 15,928 — 73,139 Rental related services 41,701 2,698 19,899 — 64,298 Other 42,812 14,699 11,167 — 68,678 Total direct costs of rental operations 105,713 53,408 46,994 — 206,115 Costs of sales 28,111 10,476 1,004 19,373 58,964 Total costs of revenues 133,824 63,884 47,998 19,373 265,079 Gross Profit Rental 95,123 39,227 42,607 — 176,957 Rental related services 12,995 602 5,012 — 18,609 Rental operations 108,118 39,829 47,619 — 195,566 Sales 11,357 12,585 39 9,673 33,654 Other 1,275 2,359 397 — 4,031 Total gross profit 120,750 54,773 48,055 9,673 233,251 Selling and administrative expenses 58,017 22,823 30,026 4,904 115,770 Income from operations $ 62,733 $ 31,950 $ 18,029 $ 4,769 $ 117,481 Interest expense (12,297 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (489 ) Provision for income taxes (25,289 ) Net income $ 79,406 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 756,513 $ 275,891 $ 310,401 Average monthly total yield 2 1.75 % 2.72 % 1.87 % Average utilization 3 78.2 % 62.7 % 59.9 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.24 % 4.33 % 3.13 %





1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.

2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.

3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.

4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures



To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 26,401 $ 24,249 $ 96,806 $ 79,406 Provision for income taxes 9,053 7,769 32,319 25,289 Interest expense 2,924 3,164 12,331 12,297 Depreciation and amortization 23,516 21,079 89,476 81,975 EBITDA 61,894 56,261 230,932 198,967 Impairment of rental assets — — — 39 Share-based compensation 1,796 1,301 5,892 4,111 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 63,690 $ 57,562 $ 236,824 $ 203,117 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 43 % 43 % 42 % 41 %





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

(dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 63,690 $ 57,562 $ 236,824 $ 203,117 Interest paid (3,116 ) (3,405 ) (12,475 ) (12,598 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (7,498 ) (2,102 ) (17,528 ) (18,157 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (6,141 ) (4,515 ) (21,309 ) (19,559 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (130 ) (16 ) (84 ) 489 Amortization of debt issuance cost 3 2 11 20 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 9,964 (5,927 ) (6,310 ) (15,144 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,796 ) 844 (13,530 ) (9,351 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,957 1,867 17,257 3,592 Deferred income (5,808 ) 1,517 5,138 10,258 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 51,125 $ 45,827 $ 187,994 $ 142,667





1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation.

2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.



