Vermillion to Participate at the 32nd Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that management will participate in the 32nd Annual Roth Conference taking place on March 15-17, 2020 in Laguna Niguel, CA. Valerie Palmieri, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert Beechey, Chief Financial Officer will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors on March 16, 2020.

Conference Details: 32nd Annual Roth Conference Date: March 16, 2020 Location: Laguna Nigel, CA Format: Available for 1x1 meetings Webcast: Visit our website for webcast details to be announced

Vermillion, Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1®plus combines our FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Recently launched, ASPiRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Vermillion has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. Visit our website for more information about our products at www.vermillion.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-430-7577

Arr@LifeSciAdvisors.com



