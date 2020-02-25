DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a small business owner, one of your primary objectives is to make a profit, a sizable feat in itself for many startups in the first legs of their journey. However, Spencer Shaver Denver , an experienced small business consultant and founder and executive producer of Skyward Artists Group, says that isn’t all. In addition to laying the groundwork for a successful future for your company, you should also consider ways to give back once you’ve achieved that success. He discusses the importance of entrepreneurial philanthropy and how to go about it wisely. Spencer Shaver Denver cites research which indicates that while a solid paycheck is still the primary motive for most job-seekers, another significant incentive is finding a job and company with a purpose*. Not only do modern employees want to feel they matter to their employer; but they also would prefer to work for a business that is doing its part to make the world a better place. Of course, there are myriad other reasons to give back, including the fact that, as Spencer Shaver Denver says, it is simply the right thing to do.“We all have the power to make a positive impact on our environment,” he said. “And we all have an obligation to make a powerful difference.”However, it is important to note that simply giving to any charity is not necessarily a responsible or effective choice. Spencer Shaver Denver, an entrepreneurial philanthropist himself, advises first researching the issues and the organizations that work to address them. For example, an organization that gives away free rice to the hungry in impoverished communities in Southeast Asia may seem like a great charity to contribute to. However, it may have unintended consequences, such as putting local rice farmers out of a job.When selecting a cause and charity, consider the potential side effects of the operation and how closely (if at all) the organization works with and understands the local culture and socioeconomic situation. You should also consider whether you wish to contribute to solving the underlying problem or treating its effects. With the former, you’ll likely be making a more lasting impact, even if it takes a while longer to see results. Furthermore, Spencer Shaver Denver suggests considering what resources you can deploy. While money is often the best way to help organizations staffed by professionals who understand exactly where the cash can best be spent, you can also consider volunteering your time and skills to a cause.More on Spencer Shaver DenverSpencer Shaver’s resume is peppered with a range of impressive titles from business consultancy and entrepreneurship to philanthropy and filmography. But behind everything he does is his steadfast faith, inspiring him constantly to create in His name.Since becoming a martial arts instructor in 1995, Spencer Shaver Denver’s fighting spirit has given him the drive needed to succeed in all of his professional ventures. Spencer Shaver looks forward to creating more meaningful work, from documentary films to business plans, while helping other creators and businesspeople explore opportunities, follow their dreams, and achieve their goals.with a purpose* - https://www.forbes.com/sites/ashleystahl/2016/10/12/employers-take-note-heres-what-employees-really-want/#dd1102c1c83d



