PERTHERA AND LAZAREX CANCER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE PRECISION ONCOLOGY INITIATIVES

Lazarex and Perthera unite to advance Clinical Trial Access and Enrollment for Cancer Patients

HOLLISTON, MA, USA, February 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perthera, Inc. , a Biohealth Informatics company with an Oncology Platform proven to advance patient outcomes, and Lazarex Cancer Foundation, an advocacy group whose mission is to improve patient access to cancer clinical trials, have announced the launch of their partnership today. Together, they will be focused on matching and enrolling patients in clinical trials through Lazarex’s IMPACT and CARE programs, by utilizing Perthera’s treatment-matching Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and other elements of the Perthera Platform to advance precision medicine for cancer patients.“We are excited to work with Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a leading organization dedicated to advancing and accelerating patient enrollment in clinical trials,” said Gary Gregory, CEO of Perthera, Inc. “Lazarex’s passion and mission align perfectly with our innovative technology Platform. Together, we form a powerful team to make a difference for patients, physicians and clinical trial sites.”Perthera’s proprietary AI technology allows physicians to utilize comprehensive patient informatics, such as medical history and molecular profile information, to equip physicians with precisely matched therapies that are best suited to advance patient outcomes. Through Perthera’s partnership with Lazarex, patients will be matched to the most relevant clinical trials, while expanding patient access and clinical trial enrollment."Perthera’s Platform has been proven to advance patient outcomes from both an overall and progression-free survival perspective, and also proven to accelerate Clinical Trial enrollment by five times the national average,” said Dana Dornsife, Founder and Chairman of Lazarex Cancer Foundation. “Perthera’s exceptional capabilities are aligned with the broad reach of our CARE and IMPACT programs and this positions both organizations to deliver exemplary value to patients, physicians and our clinical trial sites across the country.”According to the Journal of the National Cancer Institute , only 2%-4% of newly diagnosed patients participate in clinical trials. Unfortunately, finances and transportation tend to be the largest barriers in the way of these enrollments. Forbes notes that because of low enrollment, many clinical trials do not meet their targets, resulting in a significant barrier to the advancement of cancer research. Lazarex, founded by members who recognized this significant issue, provides education to patients and has created supportive programs to promote higher patient enrollment in clinical trials.Perthera’s partnership with Lazarex aims to utilize its proven, proprietary Platform to increase clinical trial enrollment and generate real-world evidence to advance cancer research & development. To reach out to Perthera regarding their Platform and matched treatment recommendations for oncologists and patients, contact Hope@Perthera.com or call (833) 781-7810.If you are a cancer patient, a caregiver or friend of a cancer patient interested in patient resources or learning more about the possibility of participating in a clinical trial, visit the Lazarex Cancer Foundation’s website to learn more about your options https://lazarex.org/ About Perthera, Inc.Perthera is the leading Therapeutic Intelligence company advancing cancer care outcomes through its Precision Oncology Platform. Their innovative technology precisely matches cancer patients with ranked therapeutic options and has been utilized at over 250+ cancer care sites and utilized by over 10% of US Oncologists. Their Precision Oncology Platform, with an AI-driven Therapeutic Intelligence Engine™, has been clinically proven to extend overall and progression-free survival rates by over two-fold for cancer patients. Perthera positions Hospitals and Physicians to harness the power of Precision Medicine to improve patient outcomes and save lives. The Perthera Platform also offers a highly comprehensive Precision Cancer database and an array of services that delivers significant value to Pharma, Drug Development, Clinical Research Organizations and Payers.About Lazarex Cancer FoundationLazarex Cancer Foundation is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) charity focused on the improvement of outcomes in cancer care, giving hope, dignity, and life to advanced-stage cancer patients and the medically underserved by providing assistance with costs for FDA clinical trial participation, identification of clinical trial options, community outreach and engagement. In its 14 years, Lazarex has assisted over 5,500 patients in clinical trials.Learn more about Lazarex at https://lazarex.org/ . For any media inquiries about the Lazarex Foundation, contact Laura Evans Manatos at +1.301.379.6028 and Laura@LauraEvansMedia.com.



