Electric Vehicles – Who Is Making Disrupting Innovations for The Next Generation?

February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week at the Bloomberg NEF Summit in San Francisco, a case has been made that electric vehicles are finally reaching the "end of the beginning" as the world is hopping on the electric train. Another confirmation that the electric era upon the automobile industry is all set to begin is the fact is the crazy ride that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been on since it reported its fourth profitable quarter during the 'most pivotal year in Tesla's history'. And it even got free advertising during the Superbowl as it became the status symbol and favourite of NFL players. So Tesla even made its futuristic shaped vehicles become cool – and there's no better promise when it comes to reaching the masses. But besides Tesla being the obvious pioneer in EVs and leading the revolution forward and adding a very unique footprint of their own, how are the world's biggest car manufacturers handling this transition?

AI could speed up battery development

Battery performance can make or break the electric vehicle experience. It is the crucial factor when it comes to the driving range, charging time, and the lifetime of the car – so it is pretty much the deciding factor. And AI has made the dream of recharging an EV in the time it takes to stop at a gas station a more likely reality with the possibility to also help in improving other aspects of battery technology.

Along with MIT, Stanford, and the US Department of Energy, the Toyota Research Institute whose parent company is Toyota Motor Corporation of course (NYSE:TYO) is a co-author of the study with even Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) supported the work. So despite the struggle that Toyota's hybrid approach has been having to adapt to the electric era it seems Toyota does have a trick up its sleeve- and this should not be a surprise considering the company's agility it has shown through any difficult time it faced throughout its history. It even announced a joint venture with Panasonic Corp (OTC:PCRFY) called Prime Planet Energy and Solutions as the two companies will develop prismatic batteries that will be available to any automaker. It was announced at the beginning of February with the production set to start in April. Toyota is doing its best to avoid a shortfall and there is no reason to believe it is capable of pulling that off.

What about the big fish? GM seems to have lost the EV battle in advance

In October 2017, " General Motors (NYSE:GM) proudly revealed its "All-Electric Path to Zero Emissions as it announced 20 new all-electric vehicles to be launched by 2023 and we have yet to see those vehicles despite the fact many months turning into more than two years have already passed. GM has now officially launched its new Menlo electric car with 250 miles of range and confirmed a starting price of just $23,000,but sadly we have to report that you can't buy it unless you are in China. And it's not that General Motors did not try at all with the Volt and Bolt, but it seems that the market has found their EVs not as slightly attractive as their trucks and SUVs. And it's about time that GM faces the fact that without upping its own dealership and manufacturing model, it may never become big in EVs. However, GM could be a truly disruptive company in transportation as according to Navigant Research, Cruise is ahead of most competitors when it comes to autonomous driving technology. And it's bringing with its parent ahead in manufacturing as well. So, GM seems to have at least that covered.

It is the 'little fish' that is making the most significant footprint

Franchise Holdings International Inc (OTC:FNHI) has already done what traditional automakers dream of. Besides finding a way to integrate solar technology into its tonneau covers, it was granted an enviable list of patents last year meaning no company can afford to go around them. This morning they announced to apply for the TerraVis solar trademark. Moreover, besides the unlimited range of opportunities such as that it can extend the driving range of EVs, it possibly made any old model now able to join the electric race with the help of their technology. And to top it all off, with its TerraVis it made solar technology affordable, the same technology it was until recently considered pretty much accessible due to its sky-high price range.And this is the true core of the energy revolution and any true revolution for that matter- changing the status quo regardless how fortified its bases are and breaking the barriers for the greater good.

