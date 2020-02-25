Financial Writers Society Announces 2020 Board of Directors

Logo for nonprofit trade association Financial Writers Society

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Writers Society (FWS), a nonprofit dedicated to fostering collaboration for financial writers around the world, announced its 2020 Board of Directors today.

In addition to Charles Bovaird, President and Founder of FWS, James “Garrett” Baldwin, David Rodeck, Tim Enneking and Kevin Dinino have been named to the 2020 Board.

FWS is a tax-exempt trade association open to those with an interest in financial writing. Its members include reporters, editors, financial authors, bloggers, content developers and aspiring writers. The organization specializes in all things finance, from Wall Street, banking and personal finance to fintech and cryptocurrency.

“We are excited to announce this latest Board of Directors,” said Bovaird. “The organization made significant progress in 2019, and we believe that 2020 will be another year where the nonprofit continues to mature.”



Here is the full list of 2020 Board Members:

Charles Bovaird, President and Founder

Bovaird, a financial writer and consultant, is best known for his deep understanding of asset markets and investing concepts and ability to effectively communicate complex information to a broader audience. Bovaird has contributed to top-tier publications including Forbes, Fortune Magazine, Investopedia, The Washington Post and CoinDesk. He has published more than 500 times.

James “Garrett” Baldwin, Vice President

Baldwin is an economist, financial writer, and mathematician. He is the executive editor of DailyAlts.com, a site dedicated to the universe of alternative investments.

He has an extended history of financial analysis, journalism, public relations, and consulting experience in hedge funds, private equity, blockchain, housing policy, supply chains, and public equity coverage.In finance, he specializes in value and momentum strategies.

In addition, he has 15 years of senior leadership experience in editorial operations; economic research; financial, energy, and political copywriting; thought leadership; competitive intelligence; political risk consulting, business development, and global trade and agribusiness analysis.

He previously worked for competitive intelligence firm Proactive Worldwide, consulting firm Winterberry Group, and market consulting firm Denali Intelligence.

Prior to his professional career, Garrett earned a BS in Journalism and U.S. History from Northwestern University. He later received an MA in Global Security Studies from Johns Hopkins University, an MS in Trade Economics from Purdue University, and an MBA Finance from Indiana’s Kelley Business School. He also received a certificate in Global Business from Harvard Business School in 2019.

His market insights have been featured in publications including Forbes, Business Insider, and Investopedia.

Garrett lives in Naples, Florida with his wife, daughter, and Corgi-Daschund.

David Rodeck, Treasurer

Having spent the last seven years writing for clients like American Express, Anthem Blue Cross, LendingTree, Prudential and US News, Rodeck specializes in writing about insurance, investing and taxation.

Before writing full-time, he was a life insurance salesman and registered rep for New York Life. During that time, he passed the CFP exam. David is a graduate of McGill University with degrees in Economics and Finance.

David is an active Toastmaster and serves as the Treasurer of his local chapter. He also volunteers at the Delaware food bank and helps organize local events for the McGill alumni association.

Tim Enneking, Non-Executive Director

Currently the managing director at Digital Capital Management (DCM), a digital asset manager located in La Jolla, California, Enneking has deep roots in financial services. He has a background in asset management, including managing funds ranging from trusts to private equity to crypto trading. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for more than 32 years, retiring in 2011 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Further, he has served as an adjunct professor at three different universities in three separate countries.

Kevin Dinino, Non-Executive Director

Regarded as a leader in financial public relations and strategic communications, Dinino is the founder and president of award-winning financial communications firm KCD PR. The firm specializes in servicing clients in financial services, financial technology (fintech), cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Prior to launching KCD PR, Dinino oversaw corporate communications at LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent brokerage firm.

About Financial Writers Society

Financial Writers Society (FWS), a Massachusetts-based 501(c)6 trade association, aims to improve industry standards and provide members with opportunities to network, collaborate and support each other. We aim to be the principal voice, chief advocate and go-to resource for financial writers everywhere. Currently, we have members in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The FWS community includes financial writers spanning the full spectrum in terms of careers - as well as levels of experience - from veterans writing for top publications such as Forbes and Bloomberg to aspiring writers just embarking on their careers. Not only does FWS foster professional development and collaboration, but we also connect job seekers with hiring managers, editors and producers.



