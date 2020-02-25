GrowthCell Global is Exhibiting & Speaking at the White Label Expo Feb 26 & 27 in Las Vegas

White Label Expo Las Vegas

GrowthCell Global Corp. is excited to be exhibiting and speaking at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas on February 26 and 27, 2020.

We are looking forward to sharing our team knowledge and doctor formulated white label products enhanced with GrowthCell's award winning CBD innovation.” — Pam Lehr, Chief Business Development Officer, of GrowthCell Global Corp.

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowthCell Global will be showcasing its doctor formulated white label formulas including:

GrowthCell Proprietary Amino Acid Complex

Anti-Aging Face Cream

HempCell with CBD

Energy Pre-Workout Formula with CBD

Micro Molecular Biotics with CBD

Joint Formula with CBD

Sleep Formula with CBD

Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder with CBD

PetCell Maintenance Formula with CBD

PetCell Anti-Aging Joint Formula with CBD

GrowthCell's Proprietary Amino Acid Complex plus CBD increases the efficacy of CBD in these ways:

1. by driving more CBD into the blood stream through a process called pinocytosis in the gut bypassing the liver

2. with the growth factors in this complex acting as a full agonist and stimulating the CB1 and CB2 receptors to draw in the CBD without the presence of THC

3. micro RNAs enhance intercellular signalling and direct the CBD where it needs to go in the body

4. endocannabinoid support system which includes 2-AG and AEA endocannabinoids

The secret to understanding this powerful synergy is simple. This proprietary extract already contains the vital endocannabinoid compounds and receptors that are critical for human health.

The speakers and sessions GrowthCell is hosting in a Masterclass include:

- Nicco R., Cognitive Neuroscience Researcher, on "Personalizing Cannabinoid Consumption Using DNA"

- Dr. H.J. Raza, MD/PhD, Internationally respected Physician, Researcher, Educator & Activist, on "What Makes GrowthCell + CBD Formulas Unique" and "The Benefits of GrowthCell Technology & How It Works In The Body"

- Vernon Parkhurst, Managing Consultant & Visionary with GrowthCell Global on "How GrowthCell Formula Offers Missing Nutrients Essential To The Lifespan Of Your Pet"

Stop in and visit the team at booth 522 at the White Label Expo in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About GrowthCell Global Corp.

GrowthCell Global Corp. is the exclusive global distributors of award winning patented GrowthCell's Amino Acid Complex. We specialize in the nutraceutical supplement industry and are the most important bio-available additive in the industry for people and pets. The complex consists of 18 amino acids, growth factors, miRNAs, embryonic peptides derived from fertilized hen eggs.



