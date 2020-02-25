NeuroMetrix Reports Scientific Presentations at the American Academy of Pain Medicine 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported that it will present two scientific posters at the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) 36th Annual Meeting to be held February 26 - March 1 in National Harbor, MD. Founded in 1983, AAPM is the medical specialty society representing physicians practicing in the field of pain medicine.



"We are pleased to report some of our latest real-world data from the Quell Health Cloud® at this year’s AAPM annual meeting. These poster presentations reflect our continuing effort to build the scientific and clinical foundation for using Quell® to help manage chronic pain. We also look forward to discussing Quell technology with pain medicine experts attending the conference," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix.

About Quell

Quell is a novel transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS) for the symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. It is a wearable device that can be used during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking metrics relevant to chronic pain sufferers. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud®, which provides customized feedback and powers a large chronic pain outcomes database. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix



NeuroMetrix is a leading developer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care diagnostic test for peripheral neuropathies such as diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care nerve conduction study that evaluates multiple nerves including the median nerve, which is affected in carpal tunnel syndrome. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device for symptomatic relief of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com .

