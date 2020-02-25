The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm

The asbestos industry knowingly poisoned people for decades. Inhaling one fiber of asbestos is enough to cause mesothelioma decades later. Asbestos was used in numerous automotive parts for decades. We support our veterans. Asbestos used to be and still is contained in many household and commercial products.

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/Results

Just as certain as death and taxes, if you inhale asbestos dust, you will get asbestosis.” — 1958 National Gypsum Company inter-office memo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.Agriculture, oil & gas and manufacturing make up the bulk of business in Oklahoma. Workers in all three of the aforementioned industries were subject to asbestos exposure for decades at various locations around the state. In addition, asbestos exposure may have occurred between 1948 and 1993 due to mining company W.R. Grace, which shipped asbestos-containing vermiculite around the country including to three Oklahoma cities (Oklahoma City, Duke and Southard).Known jobsites, companies and buildings with asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include Ultramar Diamond, Sinclair Oil, Gary-Williams Energy, Conoco, Sunoco, Kaufman and Gittinger Halls at the University of Oklahoma, the Hudson Refinery in Cushing, Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Refining Company site in Cyril, Oklahoma. It is important to note that asbestos remains in older facilities around Oklahoma in the form of insulation, floor and ceiling tiles and electric wiring.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



