Drones Force Partners With Weatherskin Corporation Providing UAV Support In Roofing & Building Inspection

NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST AERIAL DRONE MEDIA & DATA SERVICE PROVIDER TEAMS UP WITH LEADER IN ECO-SMART COATINGS INCREASING SAFETY & PRODUCTIVITY

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider withlocations across Canada and the US, today announced they have partnered with Calgary-based Weatherskin Corporation, a leading provider of Eco-Friendly construction coatings and application systems with licensed installers available throughout North America.Any type of building inspection done from above - especially the roof - is both dangerous and time-consuming, resulting in a higher overhead cost for company and client. The advent of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) provides a more reliable, safer and cost-effective method for these types of inspections. Drones work remotely without the need for a human to scale the building. Instead, operators control the device from a place of safety on the ground while the UAV flies over the structure taking images, video and collecting data for estimates, maintenance, and renovations. Drones Force has partnered with Weatherskin Corporation allowing them the ability to provide these services in an effective way while reducing cost and increasing speed, safety, and accuracy. The gathered data provides clients with faster turnaround times and better information."Drones Force is thrilled to partner with Weatherskin to provide our aerial services for their commercial projects." said Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force. “Being a leader in industrial coatings and with locations all across North America, this initiative represents new growth and we look forward to a productive partnership with Weatherskin.”Weatherskin provides an array of cost-effective industrial coatings and services delivered throughout over 60 locations across the US and Canada. Their Eco-Smart coatings and products protect projects in the residential, commercial and industrial space and include clients like the U.S Department of Labor, the Mining Health & Safety Association and the Canadian Food and Drug Administration. Whether water, snow, ice or sun, the company also provides protection from harmful radon gasses, toxic mold, corrosive spills and fire, all the while making sure their products are green and environmentally-conscious. Weatherskin affiliates cover a large swath of North America and traditional, manual methods of inspection and estimates have their limitations. Providing their licensees with the ability to use drones will offer more accurate data, safer work environments, quicker decision-making and lower overall cost.“We are really excited to be partnering with Drones Force and just as excited to be able to offer their aerial services to our licensees,” said Brandon Carbol, CEO, Weatherskin. "After a trial run in 5 markets, we were able to see a dramatic increase in time, material and overall cost savings, as well as an increase in the safety aspect of not having to scale rooftops to gather details for quotes. We are happy to be able to offer Drones Force services in all of our markets, and are already working on collaborating with them to develop an enterprise software for our industry.”Drones Force and the expanding UAV industry with its leading-edge technology is now at the forefront of creating new safety advantages and minimizing risks to both client and consumer.With more cost-effective assessments that are also faster, International organizations such as Weatherskin can focus on continued growth, expansion and customer service. Their forward-thinking business model is a natural fit to partner with Drones Force as the UAV Industry takes another step forward in breaking new ground and advancing technology that creates a safer, more efficient environment to work in and thrive.For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com , email alex@dronesforce.com or call 1-800-586-0146#####About Drones ForceDrones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com About WeatherskinWeatherskin produces industrial grade, Eco-friendly coatings and application systems specialty tailored for the design-build community. Weatherskin sets itself apart from other coatings manufacturers by licensing trained installers and wholesalers throughout North America, as well as providing resources, job-pricing and tools hub for it's preferred clients. Weatherskin listens to it's construction community and builds new chemistry based on what the market-place is asking for. By thinking outside the box and by keeping our core value of protecting our clients and their projects in mind, Weatherskin has continued to experience rapid growth and success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.