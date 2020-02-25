How Best To Decide the Democratic Presidential Nominee – Flip a COIN!

Osborne Coin has commissioned a series of politically charged coins to help conclude what party, what side of the issue and who to vote for – making the decision process as easy as flipping a coin or in this case “spinning a coin.”

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With more than 184 years of minting history, Osborne Coinage is the oldest privately owned and operated mint in America. Over the years, Osborne Coinage has crafted political campaign buttons for Abraham Lincoln, and eight other presidential candidates, including Ulysses S. Grant and Franklin D. Roosevelt, and celebratory “challenge coins” in honor of Donald J. Trump’s Presidential victory in 2016. It is important to note that while Osborne Coin produces many political items they do not officially endorse or support any political issues or candidates.

“Though these previous pieces contained political messaging, it is the standing of Osborne Coinage to stay neutral. Being an independent business, we have remained politically independent,” stated Jeff Stegman, CEO of Osborne Coinage, “however, with that being said, we do serve to help others uniquely share their opinions.”

Our newest collection of politically messaged coins covers a variety of hot button political issues. Those on both sides of the aisle are represented in the 10-piece collection and political topics addressed include gun control, LGBTQ rights and the Presidential campaigns.

These rounds have a finish size of 1.54” in diameter is slightly larger than a United States Silver Dollar coin and enables these pieces to present their messaging in bold detail. Each coin is made of 100% highly polished golden brass, and includes a lacquered finish to prevent tarnishing. These pieces are completely designed and manufactured by Osborne Coin here in the United States and are held to highest of production standards for quality.

The Second Amendment Coin will also be available in solid .999 percent pure copper. This is the only coin to be minted in copper, pursuant to the desirability and collectability of this coin far beyond this year’s politics.

These novelty items can be requested in small numbers for personal use or in bulk by campaign managers, political party leaders and voters. From party favors to political collectibles, these golden brass message coins depict one’s political beliefs. These coins make it easy to instantly share your point of view and initiate candid conversation about the topic depicted on that particular piece.

One of the coins in this collection offers a unique way to select your choice for the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate. What differentiates this coin is that it lists the names of four of the political party’s potential Presidential nominees and encourages you to spin the coin to mark your decision. The collectability of this version is intense as one or more of those four names could be gone tomorrow.

Conversely our golden brass Donald J. Trump Presidential Coin was minted for those who are supporting his re-election campaign. Much like those that carry an Osborne Coin Guardian Angel coin in their pockets for luck and wellbeing, this coin can be carried as a symbol of belief and support.

The 10 coins in the series are:

Second Amendment – Right To Bear Arms. The coin features a minute-man soldier on the front and the script of the Second Amendment on the back highlighted with the marquee of an American Bald Eagle, full talons on display (this is the only coin available in both the golden brass and .999 pure copper).



Boot Them All Out – Any Functioning Adult 2020. The text on the front of the coin is the title of the piece while the reverse shows a boot wheeling to the backside of a stick figure. The vagueness of this messaging combined with the scrutiny of our time can translate the depiction of this piece in multiple ways.



Get Out The Vote 2020. The front of this coin features an encouragement to vote, complete with a checked box and the reverse portrays symbols of our independence with a bald eagle and the American flag. The premise of this coin is to emphasize our freedom to democratically determine the future. It is our right to vote and a privilege we should not take for granted.



Gun Control Now!. Certainly a hot-button topic in today’s society. The face of the coin contains the text of its title in bold, large font and the tail side of the coin shares the universal No symbol striking through a pistol and the word “ENOUGH!” wallpapered behind it.



PRIDE. This is the only coin in the collection to feature Osborne Mint’s colorization process. The colors of the rainbow (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet) are brilliantly present on the front headlined by the word PRIDE. The backside of the coin holds a heart with the words “Love has no labels.”



Trump. This aptly named coin ceremoniously presents the 45th President of the United States of America. The front of the coin hosts the profile of Donald J. Trump with the words Liberty, In God We Trust and Trump, while the reverse side shows the Presidential seal.



Vote Democrat 2020. This coin encourages voters to vote Democratic in 2020. The reverse shows a donkey, the Democratic Party’s mascot. This side also holds the term Democrat across the animal along with the capital letter D in the foreground.



Vote Republican 2020. Similar to the Democratic version, the Republican coin endorses the vote for the party ticket. The opposite side of this coin shows the elephant mascot with the term Republican emblazoned across its side and a block letter R.



Can’t Decide? Spin. In demonstration of the mass of humanity that is the Democratic Presidential primary campaign, this coin enables the bearer to spin for a chance to name the Democrat’s top contender. Four of the umpteen candidates for the nomination are minted on the coin: Biden, Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg along with four of their party’s donkey mascot for symmetry. Like the instructions on the face of the coin read: “Can’t decide? SPIN.”

These collectibles are political memorabilia that are a symbol of the election process. Their resemblance to currency and the intrinsic value of the message will deem these pieces as keepsakes for years. These coins can be used to commemorate or memorialize an event or entire campaign. Specifically, these coins enable one to show support for a cause, an individual or a political party.

All 10 variations are available now and can be purchased directly from Osborne Coin at the Osborne Coin/TokensDirectStore website. There is a minimum purchase of 10 coins of one design, priced at $9.95 per coin. Larger quantities of 25 coins drop the individual pricing to $8.95 and ordering 100 coins reduces the price to $6.95 per piece. For our political patrons wanting to purchase in mass, please call Osborne Coin at 513.681.5424 for quantity pricing.

About Osborne Coin: www.OsborneCoin.com / #OsborneCoin

Established in 1835, Osborne Coinage is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. The family of brands includes: Osborne Mint, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne strikes millions of coins, tokens, medallions and numismatic quality rounds and bars that are sold through distributors, direct to consumer and B2B. One can purchase collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their brand-new e-commerce portal – www.shop-the-mint.com and stock political coins and tokens at www.tokensdirectstore.com.

Stay in the know, follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint, #OsborneCoin

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com.

Gibson Olpp Osborne Coinage 5136815424 olpp_gibson@osbornecoin.com



