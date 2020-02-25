Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business Teams with EY and PVH Corp. to Explore the Intersection of Technology and Humanity

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 5, 2020, more than a dozen international thought leaders in technology, global labor markets, and human capital management will convene at the Work 2040: Future of Work in a Sustainable World Conference, held at the Lincoln Center campus of Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business, and sponsored by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and PVH Corp. The conference will explore the emerging global trends that are shaping work and society, and uncover what companies, institutions of higher education, and policymakers are doing to prepare for this future.

“Technology is developing at a very fast pace,” said Lerzan Aksoy, associate dean of undergraduate studies and strategic initiatives at the Gabelli School. “It is going to impact how the workforce profile changes, how we find jobs, and how we craft jobs that are more aligned with what fulfills us and makes us happy.”

The goals of the Work 2040: Future of Work in a Sustainable World Conference are to look at how businesses, educators, and policymakers can prepare for the future, and to inspire action. “The world is changing and there are new challenges,” Aksoy said. “We wanted to bring together practitioners and various stakeholders who will be impacted and who will also shape the future.”

Confirmed conference speakers include: conference keynote speaker Manny Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH Corp.; Dan Black, EY global recruiting leader; Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of WIRED; Sheri Feinzig, a partner with IBM's Global Business Services Talent & Transformation practice, Paul Roehrig, global head of strategy at Cognizant Digital Business; Haig Nalbantian, senior partner at Mercer and founder of Mercer’s Workforce Sciences Institute; Adrianne Smith, global director of inclusion and diversity for WPP; Swati Doshi, founder and managing director of Human Results; and Hunter Lovins, president of Natural Capitalism Solutions, named Time magazine’s Millennium “Hero for the Planet.”

Because business schools are rapidly adjusting their programs and offerings to prepare the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, a panel of international business school deans will explore these measures. The afternoon panel will feature Josep Franch, dean of ESADE Business School; William Boulding, dean of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, and Donna Rapaccioli, dean of the Gabelli School of Business.

Throughout 2020, the Gabelli School of Business is celebrating its centennial year, marking 100 years since the first Fordham business classes took place on the 7th floor of New York City’s Woolworth Building.

Earlier in the year, the school announced a new partnership with PVH Corp., the global fashion and lifestyle company whose portfolio includes CALVIN KLEIN and Tommy Hilfiger, among other brands, aimed at advancing the study of corporate responsibility and preparing the next generation of conscientious business leaders. The partnership will enhance sustainability curriculum and support speakers, visiting scholars and academic conferences that drive social innovation.

EYrecently launched the EY Ripples program, leveraging the EY’s global network to support the next generation workforce, impact entrepreneurs, and environmental sustainability. The program’s goal is to positively impact 250 million lives by 2025, and one billion by 2030.

Three afternoon TED-style talks will weave through ethical and moral issues that surround advancing technology, such as the fear of technology replacing humans, and the benefits of how technology can help us work more efficiently and effectively as society moves forward.

As a Jesuit business school, the Gabelli School is committed to developing leaders who recognize the responsibility that business has to address social and environmental problems. Social innovation programming is intentionally paired with global immersion opportunities, leadership development and dedicated career coaching to shape graduates who understand that the drive to deliver profit can also co-exist with a sense of higher good.

“In our centennial year, we’ve been looking back at what we’ve accomplished, and looking forward to where we want to be,” Aksoy said. “This is a real opportunity to celebrate our mission, as businesses align with the ethos we’ve had for a century and address the important cultural questions that our society demands them to.”

About the Gabelli School of Business

Founded in 1920, the mission of the Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School’s vision is to become a world leader in social innovation by inspiring and equipping its graduates to be business leaders who understand the challenges in sustainability facing businesses and the potential of harnessing the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact.

About Fordham University

Fordham University, the Jesuit University of New York, is committed to the discovery of Wisdom and the transmission of Learning, through research and through undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality. Guided by its Catholic and Jesuit traditions, Fordham fosters the intellectual, moral and religious development of its students and prepares them for leadership in a global society.

