Founder of MyVitalC Showcased on The Dr. Gundry Podcast to Promote ESS60 – One of the World’s First Nano-Antioxidants

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of MyVitalC Chris Burres, has been showcased on The Dr. Gundry Podcast in order to promote the release of the company’s brand new product based on ESS60. ESS60 is one of the world’s first nano antioxidants that has been shown to increase the lifespan of mammals and therefore enhance quality of life.MyVitalC is the latest product by SES Research, the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of ESS60 and other Carbon Fullerenes. The product is a nano antioxidant that can stabilize free radicals, such as day-to-day exposure to pollution, ozone, pesticides, harsh cleaners, and smoke.“MyVitalC works through its comprehensive antioxidant properties,” says Burres. “When a radical is running free to find an electron, an antioxidant can give one of their electrons, without becoming a free radical themselves. Antioxidants are basically the Ned Flanders of atoms. They love to help and do so freely. What makes MyVitalC so powerful is its unique molecular structure. Instead of having one antioxidant, it’s an ESS60 molecule that can stabilize many free radicals.”To help promote the launch of MyVitalC, Burres recently appeared on the renowned Dr. Gundry Podcast, a popular YouTube channel with over 218,000 subscribers. The podcast was released on February 17, 2020 and, in just a few short days, has garnered over 17,000 views.“We are extremely excited to share MyVitalC on Dr. Gundry’s well-respected podcast and we are pleased to have received so much attention from viewers in such a short period of time,” states Burres. “We hope that by appearing on Dr. Gundry’s podcast, we will help the world to realize the incredible effects of MyVitalC and ESS60.”To watch the full podcast “Award-Winning Molecule That Could Extend Your Life | Ep80”, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMNV4yc1598 For more information or to order MyVitalC, please visit https://www.myvitalc.com or call 1-888-441-1993.About the CompanySES Research Inc was founded in Houston, Texas in the summer of 1990 by two University of Houston college students who built their first Fullerene Reactor in a home garage. Shortly after testing the reactor and making the first grams of Fullerenes, SES opened its doors up for business in 1991 and relocated from the garage to an Industrial park. Over the past 28 years, SES Research has become one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of Carbon Fullerenes.



