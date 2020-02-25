CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Among ‘World’s Most Ethical Companies’ for Eighth Consecutive Year

The company is one of just four healthcare insurance companies honored in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), the mid-Atlantic region’s largest healthcare insurance company, has been named by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” in 2020. This year’s honor marks the eighth consecutive year CareFirst has been recognized for its commitment to high ethical business standards and practices.

CareFirst is one of just four companies representing the healthcare insurance industry on the list of 132 organizations spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. The designation recognizes strong corporate culture, business integrity and industry leadership in accountability, transparency and corporate social responsibility.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition for the eighth consecutive year.” said CareFirst President and CEO Brian D. Pieninck. “This award reflects the effort, care, and focus that our associates put into their work every day. The integrity and respect with which our associates approach their jobs and the people they serve are the foundation that makes this kind of recognition possible.”

This year marks the 14th time Ethisphere, an organization that identifies and promotes leading ethical business practices, has honored companies that recognize their role in society to influence and drive positive change, and use their values and culture as a foundation to the decisions they make every day.

“Congratulations to everyone at CareFirst for earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

In compiling this year’s list, Ethisphere scored nominees in five key categories, including:

Ethics and compliance program;

Corporate citizenship and responsibility;

Culture, environmental and social practices;

Governance; and,

Leadership and reputation.

“We are proud to earn this distinguished award, once more, for our pledge to ethical behavior and corporate governance,” said P. Todd Cioni, CareFirst Vice President and Chief Compliance, Ethics and Privacy Officer. “This acknowledgment showcases our associates’ commitment to creating and maintaining a strong, ethical corporate culture.”

The full list of the 2020 “World’s Most Ethical Companies” can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit health care company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2018, CareFirst invested $43 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of health care throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at http://www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

