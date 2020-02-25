Lerman Law Firm Commends Realtor Christopher A. Schlitz for Refusing to Participate in Fraudulent Investment Scheme

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lerman Law Firm (Cathy Jackson Lerman, P.A.) offers its commendation to realtor Christopher (“Chris”) A. Schlitz for doing the right thing by refusing to participate in what he realized was a lucrative, but fraudulent real estate investment scheme. Schlitz, who was lured into potential wrongdoing by former investment advisor and convicted felon Burt Rhodes (formerly known as Burt Rosenblatt), refused any involvement in the scheme to defraud honest investors.



Schlitz is a licensed real estate agent who has owned real estate companies for over 20 years. When he realized that he was being used by the schemers as the legitimate person whose name would be used to lure investors, he immediately shut it down and walked away.

The Lerman Law Firm is reissuing a nationwide Investor Alert warning investors of potential investment fraud involving Burt Rhodes/Rosenblatt and continues to seek additional information from those who have any financial interaction with him.

Lerman advises investors to immediately contact their local office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if they purchased stock in the following companies directly from Mr. Rhodes/Rosenblatt, or from any other private party who was not a licensed stockbroker or investment advisor at the time the security was purchased by the investor:

• Hawk Systems, Inc. • Print Access Securities Systems, Inc. • Hawk Biometric of Canada, Inc. • Easy Access, Inc. • Hawk Biometric Technologies, Inc. • CLR Associates, Inc. • Rebate Realty Group, Inc. • Realtime Capital Consultants, Inc.

The Lerman Law Firm has already gathered information from whistleblowers and victims related to some of these companies and is investigating whether some or all are involved in a nationwide multi-million-dollar fraudulent investment scheme.



Anyone with information about these companies or Burt Rhodes/Burt Rosenblatt, including his present whereabouts, should immediately contact Cathy Lerman, principal of the Lerman Law Firm at clerman@lermanfirm.com or 954-343-1132. In addition, any whistleblowers, other potential victims or anyone able to offer information in this investigation are encouraged to contact Lerman directly.



