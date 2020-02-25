SPO Global’s subsidiary Gerpang Healthcare Group and International Health Technologies announce partnership

/EIN News/ -- SHANDONG, China, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPO Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce a partnership with International Health Technologies.



Gerpang ﻿Healthcare﻿ Group and International Health Technologies have signed an exclusive partnership authorizing Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. to apply for the certification of IHT devices of National Medical Products Administration on behalf of International Health Technologies. International Health Technologies will provide all necessary assistance to GP in the application process. In addition, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology will be the exclusive importer and dealer of IHT devices in China.

IHT Bioscan SRT can detect nine systems of the human body, all of which can quantify physiological and biochemical indexes. It is portable and easy to carry. The detection time is 20-30 minutes. Routine physical examinations include CT, MRI, blood sampling, urine routine, etc. It is aimed at the detection of whether the organs are generator qualitative lesions, characterized by late detection time, slow recovery, bringing huge economic and mental burden to individuals and families. IHT Bioscan SRT can detect the early dysfunction of each organ, evaluate the self metabolism and repair ability of the body, quantify the risk, intervene as early as possible, and avoid diseases.

GP will cooperate with community hospitals, outpatient clinics and health experience stores to promote the layout of IHT devices in Chinese market through leasing mode. As one of the core connectors of community service, IHT devices will play an important role of "the first stop of hundreds of millions of family health care", realize the subversive upgrade of traditional offline medical treatment, and redefine the beautiful family medical service.

About International Health Technologies.

International Health Technologies, located in Utah, USA, is the world's largest medical testing equipment manufacturer specializing in the production of quantum cell energy detector and energy matcher. Bioscan SRT device is the best human detection device in the world, and has been certified by FDA as a class II medical device. The device has the world's leading hardware and software system, and has been widely used in hospitals, outpatient clinics and elderly care institutions in North America, Europe, Africa and parts of Asia.

About SPO Global

SPO Global Inc. (OTC Markets: SPOM) recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. ( www.gerpanghealthcare.com ). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan high tech Zone. Its main business scope includes biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" Company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

sj@wineontap.net



