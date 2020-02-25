Dr. William C. Bell Re-Elected Board Chair for the National CASA/GAL Association For Children

Several Trustees Elected to Key Positions

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children recently announced the re-election of Dr. William C. Bell as chair of its board of trustees. Dr. Bell is the president and chief executive officer of Casey Family Programs and a 35-year veteran of the human services field. He was recently elected to serve another full two-year term after he completes his current two-year term at the end of 2020. Bell will start a new term in 2021 and serve for two years.

“Dr. Bell is nationally recognized for his tremendous impact on communities across the country because of his laudable work in the area of child welfare,” said National CASA/GAL Association CEO Tara Perry. “His outstanding service, depth and breadth of reach and expertise has helped to advance National CASA/GAL’s mission. Dr. Bell is doing tremendous work leading our board. We are delighted he is serving another term.”

Dr. Bell became president and chief executive officer of Casey Family Programs in 2006, after serving as its executive vice president for child and family services. Casey Family Programs works in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and two territories and with tribal nations and is the nation’s largest operating foundation focused on safely reducing the need for foster care and building Communities of Hope for children and families across America. Prior to joining Casey Family Programs, Dr. Bell was commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

"I embrace the opportunity to serve another term with National CASA/GAL,” said Dr. Bell. “I look forward to continuing to collaborate with those dedicated to building hope for our children’s future and improving the safety and well-being of children and their families."

In addition to Dr. Bell’s re-election, the National CASA board named two officers to key roles: Britt Banks was re-elected as the Secretary for a two-year term. Banks is Senior Fellow, Getches-Wilkinson Center at the University of Colorado Law School in Miami Beach, Florida. Joe Bankoff was elected as Vice Chair. He will serve a two-year term. Bankoff is an Academic at Georgia Institute of Technology. Danielle Maurer was re-elected to a second three-year term. She is a Child Advocate in the Washington, DC area.

About the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association For Children

The National CASA/GAL Association for Children, together with its 950 state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive. The National CASA/GAL Association offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. nationalcasagal.org

Sheryl R. Sellaway National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem Association for Children 404.695.5564 sheryls@nationalcasagal.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.