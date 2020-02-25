Nozomi Networks Honored for OT & IoT Cybersecurity Innovation During RSA Conference 2020

Named OT & IoT Cybersecurity Leader 2020 in 8th Annual InfoSec Awards

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, is proud to announce we have won the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Market Leader: Operational Technology (OT) & Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity



“We’re thrilled to receive this coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “It’s an honor to be recognized not only for the industry’s most advanced solutions in OT visibility and security, but also for the innovative work we are doing to bring industrial strength monitoring and threat detection to IoT networks and the cloud.”

“Nozomi Networks embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Now in its 8th year of honoring InfoSec innovators, Cyber Defense Magazine’s Infosec is always asking “What’s Next?” leveraging its InfoSec Award program to identify next generation solutions. Award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of company submissions.

Join Nozomi Networks at #RSAC RSA C o nfe r en ce 2 0 20 , as we share our red carpet experience and proudly demonstrate our trophy-winning OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions in the ICS Village and on the RSA Show floor.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

