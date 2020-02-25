The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Appeals for USD 119.3 Million To Support Humanitarian and Development Responses in South Sudan

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched its Consolidated Appeal for 2020 which builds upon the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for South Sudan in which it is appealing for USD 119,311,000 to meet the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, host community members and migrants throughout the country.

The Consolidated Appeal recognizes the significant needs that persist across South Sudan as highlighted in the 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview. The effects of years of conflict and displacement continue to impact South Sudanese throughout the country and abroad, with the country suffering sustained poverty, periods of food shortages, persistent protection concerns, and a lack of livelihoods and access to basic services, with women and girls being disproportionately affected.

Aid agencies estimate that nearly 7.5 million South Sudanese are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Some 1.5 million people remain displaced internally while a further 2.2 million are in neighbouring countries.

Through humanitarian assistance and an integrated, multi-sector approach, whereby governance, migration management, and transition, recovery, and stabilization complement humanitarian interventions, IOM will continue to ensure the sustained provision of life-saving responses that supports IDPs, returnees, and host communities across the country, and ensuring the equitable access of women, men, girls and boys to services provided.

“In 2019, IOM received immense support from the donor community, and we are hopeful that this year will be no different,” said Jean-Philippe Chauzy, IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission.

“We call on the donor community to continue providing support to the people of South Sudan as they rebuild their lives towards a durable peace as promised by the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” Chauzy added.

IOM’s 2020 Consolidated Appeal puts the needs of displaced South Sudanese, returnees and host communities at the centre of its programming. This is driven by humanitarian, development, peacebuilding and governance efforts. IOM continues to provide essential core services such as health, water, sanitation and hygiene response and the provision of mental health and psychosocial support while protection and safeguarding beneficiaries remain the cornerstones of all IOM’s activities.

IOM supports social cohesion, conflict mitigation and effective peacebuilding initiatives and remains steadfast in its commitment to working with the government to increase its technical knowledge and strengthen institutional capacity on migration and border management, as part of efforts to achieve long-term sustainability.

The CAP 2020 recognizes that while South Sudan still struggles with the devastation caused by the five-year long civil war, there is a new wave of optimism and an opportunity for continued effective humanitarian and development activities such as providing infrastructural support and initiating income generating schemes in areas of return.

“We have seen the impact of our support to governance efforts in 2019, with the development of the country’s first ever Comprehensive Migration Policy, the formation of the Technical Taskforce on Anti-Trafficking and Smuggling of Persons, and the Draft Land Policy now slated for passage through Parliament,” Chauzy said.

“We have a window to tap into the resilient nature of the people of South Sudan. The CAP 2020 offers a launchpad for such activity,” he added.

Cognizant of huge humanitarian and development needs, not only in South Sudan, but across the globe that far outpace the availability of resources, IOM hopes for favourable support from donors.

“We trust that IOM and the communities we serve across South Sudan can count on your much-needed support throughout what I believe will be a defining year for the country,” said Chauzy.



