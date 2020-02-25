Five Lighting Projects Among Recipients of DOE Building Energy Efficiency Frontiers & Innovation Technologies (BENEFIT) Funding Awards

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $74 million for 63 selected projects to research, develop, and test energy-efficient and flexible building technologies, systems, and construction practices to improve the energy performance of our nation’s buildings and electric grid. Awardees include national laboratories, universities, small businesses, and industry partners.

Of the projects selected, five will support key scientific advancements in solid-state lighting technology, helping to accelerate the development of high-quality LED and OLED lighting products that can significantly improve energy affordability for American families and businesses. In total, the five selected lighting projects will receive $12.5 million in federal funds that, when combined with a cost-share contribution, totals $16 million.

The work under these projects will help drive U.S. leadership in solid-state lighting technology by supporting innovative research.

Lumileds, LLC (San Jose, CA): Selected for award negotiation to address the “green gap” and improve long-wavelength LEDs.

Nanosys Inc. (Milpitas, CA): Selected for award negotiation to develop heavy-metal-free InP-based quantum dots (QDs) to endure the high-flux requirements of LEDs.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (Cambridge, MA): Selected for award negotiation to improve the stability and lifetime of blue OLEDs.

OLEDWorks LLC (Rochester, NY): Selected for award negotiation to develop high-efficiency, long-lifetime flexible white OLED panels, along with processes for their manufacture.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Troy, NY): Selected for award negotiation to develop tools for lighting designers to enable dynamic light sculpting for efficient delivery of light.

