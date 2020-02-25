Technology Lesson for the New Era – Can You Do It Twice?

February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether we like it or not, the big tech firms have shaped our everyday lives and continue to influence them. But recent times have also brought increased legislation as lawmakers do their best to limit the power and influence of these companies. It remains to be seen whether they will succeed as there is an abundant range of both and the good that technology has brought into our existence. But what is interesting is that this constantly-changing landscape has one consistent theme. And that is companies that dominate one paradigm shift rarely dominate the next, even if they see them coming. It's almost like saying that invention comes only once? Then again, there are some giants who might even manage to break this pattern.

The kingdom of PCs and Clouds and Mobiles

IBM (NYSE:IBM) saw PCs coming yet it outsourced the most valuable aspect of the technology to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Microsoft and Intel in turn dominated PCs, yet they did not manage to do the same with the mobile market. And they saw it coming way before Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) even introduced the iPhone – so well done to Steve Jobs. Apple has made us go crazy over the iPhone indeed but it has been relatively unsuccessful in the cloud sector compared to its competitors.

Can you see a pattern? Or not!

Focusing further on Microsoft and Apple as examples: Microsoft dominated PCs, missed in mobile, but retooled and is now a giant in cloud services. A giant so big that it has beaten Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in winning the Pentagon's JEDI contract. Although Amazon is still determined in not letting happen and the judge stopped the contract from realisation until the lawsuit is resolved, the potential of Microsoft, the reason for which it was chosen, is undebatable.

Apple was a leader in very early PCs only to lose that battle to Microsoft and Intel, so it was able to retool its entire business to focus on mobile. But that ultimately made it difficult to build a big cloud business, even though Apple was early in offering cloud services to consumers. And now? Apple is repositioning itself on being a service company. No need to feel sorry for Apple as it recently reported its record first quarter results. Will Apple TV Plus manage to eclipse the emperor Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) who also surpassed expectations for its latest quarter, along with intense competition from Disney (NYSE:DIS) and others is an entirely different question! And all bets are in!

The takeaway

These companies were built with an idea to disrupt the status quo but the truth is that they are back at square one when the next shift begins. And the pace is only getting quicker. In the end, they also find themselves asking the same questions as the companies they disrupted before- why change everything about your disrupt your highly profitable core? That core business is afterall, one's 'baby'. So to make it less painful, it seems the best thing to do is shift the direction immediately after it’s become apparent you’ve lost just one round and leapfrog to a new one that you can build a business around. Baby steps are key, even for giants as this can only make them flexible enough to follow through change.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by Ivana Popovic who is a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure . Ivana Popovic does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com Questions about this release can be send to ivana@iamnewswire.com

The post Technology Lesson for the New Era – Can You Do It Twice? appeared first on .

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.